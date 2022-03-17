Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Jake Allen makes a phenomenal glove save in his return A tip of the mask for the goaltender in his first game back. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 17, 2022, 7:20pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Jake Allen makes a phenomenal glove save in his return Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images Welcome back to the lineup, Jake Allen Jake Allen is back with a vengeance, folks pic.twitter.com/2d8mKVVQoM— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 17, 2022 In This Stream 2021-22 Game 61: Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game on the power play [Highlight] Jake Allen makes a phenomenal glove save in his return Habs vs. Stars: Game thread View all 4 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Cole Caufield ties the game on the power play Habs vs. Stars: Game thread Game 61: Habs vs. Stars Mathieu Perreault clears waivers PWHPA to host showcase in Montreal Montreal Canadiens activate Jake Allen, Christian Dvorak from injured reserve Loading comments...
