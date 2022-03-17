 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Highlight] Jake Allen makes a phenomenal glove save in his return

A tip of the mask for the goaltender in his first game back.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Dallas Stars v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome back to the lineup, Jake Allen

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 61: Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars

View all 4 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...