Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis’s arrival has yet to positively impact the Habs’ special teams. [Montreal Gazette]
- Joshua Roy is enjoying a breakout season, but knows the hard work is far from done. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Josh Manson trade may have intensified conversations surrounding Ben Chiarot. [TSN]
- Who’s potentially in on Chiarot? [The Hockey News (Video)]
- Cédric Paquette is taking his first AHL stint since 2014 in stride, looking to use it to relaunch his career. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A 15-year-old hockey linesman is recovering after being attacked by a player during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships on Sunday. [CBC]
- André Tourigny says that the NHL shuns QMJHL coaches. [La Presse]
- Inside an NHL team war room on trade deadline day. [Daily Faceoff]
- Claude Giroux to the Avs? Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild? Seven trades we want to see ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
- In Ukrainian-Canadian communities in Alberta, hockey is a welcome constant amidst the invasion of their ancestral homeland. [ProHockeyTalk]
- Alex Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr for third-most goals all-time on Tuesday night. [NHL.com]
- Is Anton Lundell Florida’s next star? [The Hockey News]
