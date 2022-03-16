 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Sputtering special teams

In today’s links, the Canadiens’ special teams haven’t improved since the coaching change, Ben Chiarot trade rumours heat up, and Alex Ovechkin reaches third on the all-time scoring list.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St. Louis’s arrival has yet to positively impact the Habs’ special teams. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Joshua Roy is enjoying a breakout season, but knows the hard work is far from done. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The Josh Manson trade may have intensified conversations surrounding Ben Chiarot. [TSN]
  • Who’s potentially in on Chiarot? [The Hockey News (Video)]
  • Cédric Paquette is taking his first AHL stint since 2014 in stride, looking to use it to relaunch his career. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • A 15-year-old hockey linesman is recovering after being attacked by a player during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships on Sunday. [CBC]
  • André Tourigny says that the NHL shuns QMJHL coaches. [La Presse]
  • Inside an NHL team war room on trade deadline day. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Claude Giroux to the Avs? Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild? Seven trades we want to see ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
  • In Ukrainian-Canadian communities in Alberta, hockey is a welcome constant amidst the invasion of their ancestral homeland. [ProHockeyTalk]
  • Alex Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr for third-most goals all-time on Tuesday night. [NHL.com]
  • Is Anton Lundell Florida’s next star? [The Hockey News]

