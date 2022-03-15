 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Cole Caufield shines, but the tank shines brighter

The young star did his best, but Montreal couldn’t overcome a poor start against Arizona.

By Scott Matla
NHL: MAR 15 Coyotes at Canadiens

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • I don’t know if it’s the Daylight Savings, the covid recovery, or just general nonsense but I feel like this 7pm start is actually like a 10pm start.
  • But that’s why God created caffeine right?
  • Also no Chiarot, no Poehling, no Anderson, it’s a real Laval Rocket looking lineup in Montreal tonight.
  • Who is ready for Tank Bowl part deux? Hopefully it’s more entertaining than the last one!

First Period

  • Dear god Joel Armia what are you doing man.
  • Why the hell was the ref in Jeff Petry’s path there? Come on man.
  • Mathieu Perreault with the slowest breakaway chance in quite some time.
  • And it’s 2-0 Coyotes, and it’s worth pointing out that Arizona played last night and are intentionally bad, figure it out fellas.
  • This power play has been equal parts horrifying and then electrifying which might be progress after the Seattle game?
  • Rough start, but Montreal has started to look much more put together since the second goal...Score a goal fellas!
  • Somehow that goal is exactly what I expected the Habs first one to look like, but I’ll take it!
  • Boy, there’s been a lot of Habs wiping out in the Arizona crease tonight eh?
  • In Joel Edmundson’s defence, the last time he played that cross-check wasn’t a penalty.
  • I was so excited to compliment a good penalty kill, and then they got scored on.
  • Ah well, a great period for the tank!
  • And then Arizona scores again, and now I am upset.

Second Period

  • Well, godspeed Cayden Primeau!
  • Artturi Lehkonen remains very good at hockey folks.
  • Alright, time to actually kill this penalty!
  • Hey drawing a penalty works too!
  • Heck of a series of saves from Primeau there!
  • Jake Evans not getting any kind of points after weaving through two zones like that makes me incredibly sad.
  • Poor Joel Armia cannot buy a single break this season.
  • I’ve been really impressed by Michael Pezzetta and Corey Schueneman in this game tonight, a lot of really smart heads up plays from both guys.
  • That most certainly was not a penalty just a few days ago either, I don’t blame Mike Hoffman for being upset.
  • Yeah that tracks, of course the Coyotes score.
  • Nick Ritchie is dumber than a sack of hammers.
  • COLE CAUFIELD WHAT A SHOT.
  • COLE CAUFIELD WHAT A SHOT AGAIN.
  • I cannot believe we have a game, but folks it’s gonna be a wild third period!

Third Period

  • That is a great start to the period, let’s see what the Habs have left in their bag of tricks!
  • Okay that is not what I had in mind Artturi.
  • Great penalty kill, now go get another goal fellas.
  • Listening to the Bell Centre slowly rise into a roar every time Caufield touches the puck warms my soul.
  • The Habs are all over the Coyotes, win or lose it’s the exact kind of pushback you want after that first period.
  • Alexander Romanov just absolutely destroyed Barrett Hayton my word.
  • Brendan Gallagher has to find the back of the net before this is over right?
  • This is an aggressive goalie pull from Martin St. Louis and I am here for it.
  • Never mind that was anticlimactic
  • I am oddly at peace with a loss like this, which is not what I expected a month ago.
  • I also really wanted to see a Caufield hat trick, but there’s plenty of games left this year against bad teams.
  • On to the next game!

