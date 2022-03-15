Canadiens vs. Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Cole Caufield shines, but the tank shines brighter

Pre-Game Thoughts
- I don’t know if it’s the Daylight Savings, the covid recovery, or just general nonsense but I feel like this 7pm start is actually like a 10pm start.
- But that’s why God created caffeine right?
- Also no Chiarot, no Poehling, no Anderson, it’s a real Laval Rocket looking lineup in Montreal tonight.
- Who is ready for Tank Bowl part deux? Hopefully it’s more entertaining than the last one!
First Period
- Dear god Joel Armia what are you doing man.
- Why the hell was the ref in Jeff Petry’s path there? Come on man.
- Mathieu Perreault with the slowest breakaway chance in quite some time.
- And it’s 2-0 Coyotes, and it’s worth pointing out that Arizona played last night and are intentionally bad, figure it out fellas.
- This power play has been equal parts horrifying and then electrifying which might be progress after the Seattle game?
- Rough start, but Montreal has started to look much more put together since the second goal...Score a goal fellas!
- Somehow that goal is exactly what I expected the Habs first one to look like, but I’ll take it!
- Boy, there’s been a lot of Habs wiping out in the Arizona crease tonight eh?
- In Joel Edmundson’s defence, the last time he played that cross-check wasn’t a penalty.
- I was so excited to compliment a good penalty kill, and then they got scored on.
- Ah well, a great period for the tank!
- And then Arizona scores again, and now I am upset.
Second Period
- Well, godspeed Cayden Primeau!
- Artturi Lehkonen remains very good at hockey folks.
- Alright, time to actually kill this penalty!
- Hey drawing a penalty works too!
- Heck of a series of saves from Primeau there!
- Jake Evans not getting any kind of points after weaving through two zones like that makes me incredibly sad.
- Poor Joel Armia cannot buy a single break this season.
- I’ve been really impressed by Michael Pezzetta and Corey Schueneman in this game tonight, a lot of really smart heads up plays from both guys.
- That most certainly was not a penalty just a few days ago either, I don’t blame Mike Hoffman for being upset.
- Yeah that tracks, of course the Coyotes score.
- Nick Ritchie is dumber than a sack of hammers.
- COLE CAUFIELD WHAT A SHOT.
- COLE CAUFIELD WHAT A SHOT AGAIN.
- I cannot believe we have a game, but folks it’s gonna be a wild third period!
Third Period
- That is a great start to the period, let’s see what the Habs have left in their bag of tricks!
- Okay that is not what I had in mind Artturi.
- Great penalty kill, now go get another goal fellas.
- Listening to the Bell Centre slowly rise into a roar every time Caufield touches the puck warms my soul.
- The Habs are all over the Coyotes, win or lose it’s the exact kind of pushback you want after that first period.
- Alexander Romanov just absolutely destroyed Barrett Hayton my word.
- Brendan Gallagher has to find the back of the net before this is over right?
- This is an aggressive goalie pull from Martin St. Louis and I am here for it.
- Never mind that was anticlimactic
- I am oddly at peace with a loss like this, which is not what I expected a month ago.
- I also really wanted to see a Caufield hat trick, but there’s plenty of games left this year against bad teams.
- On to the next game!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This is the correct price
2) Some 14-13 games would be a lot of fun
1) Violating the rules of spacetime
