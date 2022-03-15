Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Coyotes region: Bally Sports Arizona Extra

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

We learned today that Ryan Poehling is out for an indeterminate period of time with an injury following the last game, taking one of the Canadiens’ centremen out of action. His absence has led to the recall of Jesse Ylönen, who may be in the lineup tonight versus the team his father, Juha, played the majority of his NHL career with.

Ben Chiarot won’t be in the lineup, a management decision that is clearly to prevent an injury ahead of a trade. It sounds like Chiarot has played his final game for the team before heading to Stanley Cup contender in the coming days.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher Cole Caufield Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson Paul Byron Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Joel Edmundson Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Clayton Keller Travis Boyd Nick Schmaltz Lawson Crous Alex Galchenyuk Phil Kessel Nick Ritchie Barrett Hayton Loui Eriksson Matias Maccelli Riley Nash Michael Carcone

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Shayne Gostisbehere Dysin Mayo Janis Moser Anton Stralman Vladislav Kolyachonok Kyle Capobianco