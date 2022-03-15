 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs have some lineup changes with the trade deadline looming.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Arizona Coyotes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Coyotes region: Bally Sports Arizona Extra
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

We learned today that Ryan Poehling is out for an indeterminate period of time with an injury following the last game, taking one of the Canadiens’ centremen out of action. His absence has led to the recall of Jesse Ylönen, who may be in the lineup tonight versus the team his father, Juha, played the majority of his NHL career with.

Ben Chiarot won’t be in the lineup, a management decision that is clearly to prevent an injury ahead of a trade. It sounds like Chiarot has played his final game for the team before heading to Stanley Cup contender in the coming days.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mike Hoffman Nick Suzuki Brendan Gallagher
Cole Caufield Rem Pitlick Josh Anderson
Paul Byron Laurent Dauphin Jesse Ylönen
Michael Pezzetta Jake Evans Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Joel Edmundson Alexander Romanov
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Clayton Keller Travis Boyd Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crous Alex Galchenyuk Phil Kessel
Nick Ritchie Barrett Hayton Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli Riley Nash Michael Carcone

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Shayne Gostisbehere Dysin Mayo
Janis Moser Anton Stralman
Vladislav Kolyachonok Kyle Capobianco

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Karel Vejmelka Scott Wedgewood

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 60: Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...