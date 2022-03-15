Tuesday Habs Headlines: Honoring Guy

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Guy Lapointe looks back on his first game as a Hab, and reflects on past and present members of the team. [The Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens will honor Lapointe with a bobblehead night this evening. [The Montreal Gazette]
- If Ben Chiarot’s last game with Montreal was against the Flyers, he’ll be leaving on a high note. [Sportsnet]
- Who will stay and who will go? And if they go, when? [The Athletic]
- Guy Lapoint, Steve Shutt, Yvan Cournoyer, and Guy Lafleur have curated a playlist of their favorite songs from their playing days. [Canadiens]
- Seven factors that have changed now that Martin St-Louis has brought fun back to the Canadiens. [TVA]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ducks trade Josh Manson to the Avalanche for Drew Helleson and a second round pick [NHL | The Athletic]
- Jakob Chychrun is out for 2-4 weeks. [NHL | The Athletic]
- Auston Matthews is suspended for two games following his cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin. [NHL | The Athletic]
- Alex Ovechkin will take a second shot at passing Jaromir Jagr tonight. [NHL]
- Claude Giroux ponders his future in Philadelphia. [NHL]
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a matter of family and friends in the Albertan hockey community. [CBC]
- The Jets won, but their main concern was for Andrew Copp, who took a hit up high from Oskar Sundqvist. [Sportsnet]
- After a stretch of great games, the Canucks are struggling to start on time, which proves disastrous against teams like the Lightning. [Sportsnet]
- Matt Duchene’s personal success is bolstering the Predators. [NBC Sports]
- Fans carrying Ukrainian flags were reportedly attacked by Russian speakers after the Oilers game. [Yahoo Sports]
