 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Honoring Guy

Ahead of a bobblehead night in his honor, Guy Lapointe talks about his time with the Habs, Chiarot’s excellent showing in what could be his last game with the team, Auston Matthews suspended, trade deadline thoughts, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Guy Lapointe looks back on his first game as a Hab, and reflects on past and present members of the team. [The Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens will honor Lapointe with a bobblehead night this evening. [The Montreal Gazette]
  • If Ben Chiarot’s last game with Montreal was against the Flyers, he’ll be leaving on a high note. [Sportsnet]
  • Who will stay and who will go? And if they go, when? [The Athletic]
  • Guy Lapoint, Steve Shutt, Yvan Cournoyer, and Guy Lafleur have curated a playlist of their favorite songs from their playing days. [Canadiens]
  • Seven factors that have changed now that Martin St-Louis has brought fun back to the Canadiens. [TVA]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to the Avalanche for Drew Helleson and a second round pick [NHL | The Athletic]
  • Jakob Chychrun is out for 2-4 weeks. [NHL | The Athletic]
  • Auston Matthews is suspended for two games following his cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin. [NHL | The Athletic]
  • Alex Ovechkin will take a second shot at passing Jaromir Jagr tonight. [NHL]
  • Claude Giroux ponders his future in Philadelphia. [NHL]
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a matter of family and friends in the Albertan hockey community. [CBC]
  • The Jets won, but their main concern was for Andrew Copp, who took a hit up high from Oskar Sundqvist. [Sportsnet]
  • After a stretch of great games, the Canucks are struggling to start on time, which proves disastrous against teams like the Lightning. [Sportsnet]
  • Matt Duchene’s personal success is bolstering the Predators. [NBC Sports]
  • Fans carrying Ukrainian flags were reportedly attacked by Russian speakers after the Oilers game. [Yahoo Sports]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...