Monday Habs Headlines: Artturi Lehkonen’s stock is rising, but is he too valuable to lose?

In today’s links, Lehkonen may be too valuable to trade, is the new coach bump over, Winter Classic is more than just a hockey game, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Should the Canadiens deal Artturi Lehkonen while his stock is on the rise, or is he too valuable to lose? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Playing to a full Bell Centre it’s surprising the Martin St. Louis’s Habs didn’t play with more fire against one of the league’s worst teams on Saturday. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kale Clague has been placed on the Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
  • Six facts you may not know about Ryan Poehling. [Twitter]
  • Happy Birthday, Pez!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Winter Classic is so much more than a game for both first-timers and veterans. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are starting to see some positives in their game again thanks to the improvement of their five-on-five. [Sportsnet]
  • A fight between two AHL players on the Rockford IceHogs and the Milwaukee Admirals saw Kurtis Gabriel leave the ice covered in blood. [Yahoo Sports]
  • A Make-A-Wish recipient meets his Anaheim Ducks idols. And it’s awesome.

