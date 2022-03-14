Monday Habs Headlines: Artturi Lehkonen’s stock is rising, but is he too valuable to lose?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Should the Canadiens deal Artturi Lehkonen while his stock is on the rise, or is he too valuable to lose? [Montreal Gazette]
- Playing to a full Bell Centre it’s surprising the Martin St. Louis’s Habs didn’t play with more fire against one of the league’s worst teams on Saturday. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kale Clague has been placed on the Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury. [TSN]
- Six facts you may not know about Ryan Poehling. [Twitter]
- Happy Birthday, Pez!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Winter Classic is so much more than a game for both first-timers and veterans. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers are starting to see some positives in their game again thanks to the improvement of their five-on-five. [Sportsnet]
- A fight between two AHL players on the Rockford IceHogs and the Milwaukee Admirals saw Kurtis Gabriel leave the ice covered in blood. [Yahoo Sports]
- A Make-A-Wish recipient meets his Anaheim Ducks idols. And it’s awesome.
