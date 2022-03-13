 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Ryan Poehling is out for the game after a hard hit

The centreman left in the second period.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

In the second period of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers, Ryan Poehling took a hit behind the net, and left for the dressing room. The team has announced he won’t return to action.

It was a hard hit, but not one that could be called dirty. No penalty was assessed on the play, and it’s unlikely that there will be any supplemental discipline.

The Canadiens just had a centre clear waivers earlier in the day when Cédric Paquette was assigned to the Laval Rocket, and also lost Artturi Lehkonen to some type of injury just before the game began. Mathieu Perreault is still with the team as an extra forward, and could be the one to draw back in for Tuesday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes if neither Lehkonen nor Poehling is able to go.

