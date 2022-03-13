 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Artturi Lehkonen left warm-up with an upper-body injury

The winger left for the dressing room shortly after the pre-game skate began.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Ahead of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers, Artturi Lehkonen left the ice during the pre=game warm-up period, replaced on the ice and then in the lineup by Laurent Dauphin. It has since been revealed that it is an upper-body injury.

Lehkonen has been one of the top producers for the Canadiens since Martin St. Louis joined the fold, with six goals and eight points in his last six game. His presence will certainly be missed during the game in Philadelphia, and however long he’s out of the lineup.

A player mentioned more often in trade rumours in this second half of the season, this injury could have some impact on how the Habs approach his situation, depending on how serious the ailment is.

