Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Never Say Never Again

What a wild Sunday night in Philly!

By Scott Matla
new
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts

  • Watching Toronto play Buffalo in Hamilton and it’s wild to me that Petr Mrazek makes Samuel Montembeault look like an all-world goalie.
  • No Artturi Lehkonen, the team says it’s an injury but I am still highly suspicious
  • At least Larry Dolphins is back in the lineup again!
  • And at least we aren’t the Leafs.
  • Anyways, onward for another tank game!

First Period

  • It’s Michael Pezzetta’s birthday today, so I predict a fight and one point on the day.
  • That’s not exactly the start you want to see from Mike Hoffman.
  • Well Montreal killed the penalty and now both teams appear to have decided on “do nothing” for the rest of the period.
  • As I say that the Flyers score...So that’s my bad.
  • Cole Caufield 1, Cam York 0
  • Oh no, not a power play.
  • Well, at least they didn’t get scored on this time!
  • I wish I had more to say about that period but Tom Brady unretiring and the lack of anything from the Habs made that hard.
  • What’s your favourite cheese?

Second Period

  • Hey neat, Brendan Gallagher can draw penalties!
  • Nick Suzuki with a laser on the power play with a Cole Caufield set up, you love to see it folks!
  • Not the best two periods of Jeff Petry’s season today.
  • Oh and it’s a career milestone for Claude Giroux, because of course it is.
  • Holy heck Nick Suzuki is so good it’s almost unfair.
  • A new career high in points is pretty impressive given the state of the Habs this year honestly.
  • Flyers fans booing their team mid-shift is hilarious.
  • A second drawn call by Gallagher? In this economy?
  • Oh so close to a birthday goal for Pezzetta!
  • Another drawn penalty, this time by Mike Hoffman and I hope the power play does the thing this time.
  • Rasmus Ristolainen is very not good at hockey.
  • Alright, win the third fellas.

Third Period

  • Well, they tried on the power play at least.
  • Cole Caufield’s shot is strong enough to send someone’s stick flying, impressive stuff.
  • Habs are by far the better team in this game, so naturally they’re losing.
  • I am truly still unimpressed with the defensive zone work from the Habs today, it’s my only complaint in this game!
  • Brendan Gallagher is having a hell of a game, the man deserves at least a goal for his efforts.
  • This is a great tank result right now, team has played well and might still lose.
  • At the same time, it’s nice to win games that you’re clearly better the better team in.
  • Any empty net magic for the Habs tonight?
  • I have no idea how that’s a five minute major, or that you can go back and review missed call.
  • Okay so it’s just a two minute minor then and we’re just wasting time now.
  • REM PITLICK ARE YOU SERIOUS
  • Ben Chiarot with the trade value boosting assist.
  • Full Monty to end the period.

Overtime

  • Anything else surprising remaining in this game?
  • Strong penalty kill shift at least, shame we didn’t get to see that Suzuki breakaway develop.
  • COLE GODDAMN CAUFIELD
  • HOLY SMOKES WHAT A SHOT
  • That was so damn fun, let’s do it again soon yeah?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Fortunately he can now afford a good barber

2) Giving my Hart to my Montem-beau

1) Indeed they can

