Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Never Say Never Again

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Watching Toronto play Buffalo in Hamilton and it’s wild to me that Petr Mrazek makes Samuel Montembeault look like an all-world goalie.
- No Artturi Lehkonen, the team says it’s an injury but I am still highly suspicious
- At least Larry Dolphins is back in the lineup again!
- And at least we aren’t the Leafs.
- Anyways, onward for another tank game!
First Period
- It’s Michael Pezzetta’s birthday today, so I predict a fight and one point on the day.
- That’s not exactly the start you want to see from Mike Hoffman.
- Well Montreal killed the penalty and now both teams appear to have decided on “do nothing” for the rest of the period.
- As I say that the Flyers score...So that’s my bad.
- Cole Caufield 1, Cam York 0
- Oh no, not a power play.
- Well, at least they didn’t get scored on this time!
- I wish I had more to say about that period but Tom Brady unretiring and the lack of anything from the Habs made that hard.
- What’s your favourite cheese?
Second Period
- Hey neat, Brendan Gallagher can draw penalties!
- Nick Suzuki with a laser on the power play with a Cole Caufield set up, you love to see it folks!
- Not the best two periods of Jeff Petry’s season today.
- Oh and it’s a career milestone for Claude Giroux, because of course it is.
- Holy heck Nick Suzuki is so good it’s almost unfair.
- A new career high in points is pretty impressive given the state of the Habs this year honestly.
- Flyers fans booing their team mid-shift is hilarious.
- A second drawn call by Gallagher? In this economy?
- Oh so close to a birthday goal for Pezzetta!
- Another drawn penalty, this time by Mike Hoffman and I hope the power play does the thing this time.
- Rasmus Ristolainen is very not good at hockey.
- Alright, win the third fellas.
Third Period
- Well, they tried on the power play at least.
- Cole Caufield’s shot is strong enough to send someone’s stick flying, impressive stuff.
- Habs are by far the better team in this game, so naturally they’re losing.
- I am truly still unimpressed with the defensive zone work from the Habs today, it’s my only complaint in this game!
- Brendan Gallagher is having a hell of a game, the man deserves at least a goal for his efforts.
- This is a great tank result right now, team has played well and might still lose.
- At the same time, it’s nice to win games that you’re clearly better the better team in.
- Any empty net magic for the Habs tonight?
- I have no idea how that’s a five minute major, or that you can go back and review missed call.
- Okay so it’s just a two minute minor then and we’re just wasting time now.
- REM PITLICK ARE YOU SERIOUS
- Ben Chiarot with the trade value boosting assist.
- Full Monty to end the period.
Overtime
- Anything else surprising remaining in this game?
- Strong penalty kill shift at least, shame we didn’t get to see that Suzuki breakaway develop.
- COLE GODDAMN CAUFIELD
- HOLY SMOKES WHAT A SHOT
- That was so damn fun, let’s do it again soon yeah?
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Fortunately he can now afford a good barber
2) Giving my Hart to my Montem-beau
1) Indeed they can
