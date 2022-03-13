Canadiens @ Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The decision was made even before last night’s game that Joel Edmundson was only going to play the first match of this weekend’s back-to-back. With news that Kale Clague had to be placed on Injured Reserve yesterday, the Canadiens intercepted Corey Schueneman mid-demotion to bring him back to the team for the game in Philadelphia.

Schueneman has fared well in his eight games at the NHL level, currently around even in all possession and scoring-chance metrics. He’s proving himself to be a good depth piece for the organization, and that will prevent the club from having to acquire a defenceman following the trade-deadline dealings to get the team to the end of the season.

The players are hoping to end the year on a high note, and that means having fewer of the long losing streaks they experienced in the first portion of the season. Right now the string of losses is at two, with the play beginning to slip a bit from what we saw during the winning streak. A game versus a Flyers team that has just three wins since the All-Star break is a good chance to get the Habs back to their winning ways (while still staying in last place in the standings).

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Brendan Gallagher Laurent Dauphin Ryan Poehling Joel Armia Paul Byron Jake Evans Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Claude Giroux Derick Brassard Cam Atkinson Oskar Lindblom Morgan Frost Travis Konecny Joel Farabee Kevin Hayes James van Riemsdyk Gerald Mayhew Patrick Brown Zach MacEwen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Justin Braun Travis Sanheim Rasmus Ristolainen Keith Yandle Cam York