Canadiens @ Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs aim to end a two-game slide in Philadelphia.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The decision was made even before last night’s game that Joel Edmundson was only going to play the first match of this weekend’s back-to-back. With news that Kale Clague had to be placed on Injured Reserve yesterday, the Canadiens intercepted Corey Schueneman mid-demotion to bring him back to the team for the game in Philadelphia.

Schueneman has fared well in his eight games at the NHL level, currently around even in all possession and scoring-chance metrics. He’s proving himself to be a good depth piece for the organization, and that will prevent the club from having to acquire a defenceman following the trade-deadline dealings to get the team to the end of the season.

The players are hoping to end the year on a high note, and that means having fewer of the long losing streaks they experienced in the first portion of the season. Right now the string of losses is at two, with the play beginning to slip a bit from what we saw during the winning streak. A game versus a Flyers team that has just three wins since the All-Star break is a good chance to get the Habs back to their winning ways (while still staying in last place in the standings).

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Brendan Gallagher
Laurent Dauphin Ryan Poehling Joel Armia
Paul Byron Jake Evans Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Claude Giroux Derick Brassard Cam Atkinson
Oskar Lindblom Morgan Frost Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee Kevin Hayes James van Riemsdyk
Gerald Mayhew Patrick Brown Zach MacEwen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ivan Provorov Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle Cam York

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carter Hart Martin Jones

2021-22 Game 59: Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers

