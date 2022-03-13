 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher unfazed by “coin toss” shootout loss

In today’s links, Habs satisfied with comeback effort, Joel Edmundson has been a factor for the team all season long, and the female Olympians are about to get the league they’ve been working for.

By Justin Blades
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Brendan Gallagher doesn’t put much stock in shootout results. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Joel Edmundson may have made his first impact on the ice last night, but he’s been leading the team from behind the scenes all season long. [La Voix de l’Est]
  • The Canadiens will donate raffle and t-shirt sales profits to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. [CTV News]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Gabriel Landeskog will be out of the Colorado Avalanche lineup for several weeks with a leg injury. [NHL.com]
  • Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars. [TSN]
  • The Olympians who have been competing under the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association banner in recent years are on the verge of getting a new league. [Sportsnet]
  • Team Canada and Team USA had a rematch of their Gold Medal Game yesterday, but you already know who had the overtime winner.

