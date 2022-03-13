Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Brendan Gallagher doesn’t put much stock in shootout results. [Montreal Gazette]
- Joel Edmundson may have made his first impact on the ice last night, but he’s been leading the team from behind the scenes all season long. [La Voix de l’Est]
- The Canadiens will donate raffle and t-shirt sales profits to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. [CTV News]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Gabriel Landeskog will be out of the Colorado Avalanche lineup for several weeks with a leg injury. [NHL.com]
- Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars. [TSN]
- The Olympians who have been competing under the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association banner in recent years are on the verge of getting a new league. [Sportsnet]
- Team Canada and Team USA had a rematch of their Gold Medal Game yesterday, but you already know who had the overtime winner.
You know it’s a big game when Captain Clutch @pou29 scores the game winner— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 12, 2022
Scored in all four Olympic gold medal games she’s ever played in, might as well score the OT winner in the #RivalryRematchpic.twitter.com/kTwmr5ROOc
