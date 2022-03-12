 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Kraken Top Six Minutes: Habs rally for a point

Down for the majority of the game, the Habs push it to a seven-round shootout but can’t grab the win.

By Andrea
Seattle Kraken v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Hey! Welcome back, Edmundson.
  • And welcome back full capacity Bell Centre!
  • And welcome to the Bell Centre, Kraken. I feel this may not be your night.
  • What an amazing pre-game show of Imagine by John Lennon. #StandWithUkraine

First period

  • Back-to-back attempts by Caufield followed by a Romanov shot at the blueline before Grubauer jumps on the puck.
  • Lind meet Romanov.
  • Lehky shot off the post.
  • That makes three SOG for Caufield in the first eight minutes. We’re getting a Caufield goal tonight. And the roof will come off the Bell Centre.
  • Kraken strikes first with a shorty. Oh Monty. That was a very, very poor puck play choice. And Wideman, sorry about your nose but you didn’t help the situation.
  • Another shorty... on the same power play.
  • Challenge! Was it offside? Yes!
  • Pez gets on the board as he’s falling to the ice!
  • Sigh, Donato puts Kraken back in the lead two minutes later.

Second period

  • Here’s a thought. Let’s be a little more organized this period.
  • Off to the power play we go again. No more shorties this time, please.
  • An almost Gally goal isn’t nearly as satisfying as an actual Gally goal.
  • Pitlick heads to the box and we’re on deck for our first PK. I think we owe them a shorty. It’s only fair.
  • Kraken get caught with too many men and off to four-on-four we go.
  • Gally sets up his office and gets a puck in the ribs.
  • Kulak shoots, Anderson tries to scoop up the rebound and draws a lot of attention from the Kraken.
  • For some reason, it’s Anderson who gets called for roughing. Don’t ask why.
  • And the Kraken quickly capitalize.

Third period

  • Here’s another thought. Let’s be a lot more organized this period.
  • Pitlick with a wide-open net and nada.
  • But don’t worry Romanov blasts one short side and we’re only trailing by one!
  • Seattle heads to their fifth penalty of the night. Not that it matters.
  • Now would be a great time to get the power play figured out. But the Habs have different plans and don’t get a single shot off.
  • Suzuki ties it up with two minutes left! We can’t forget a shoutout to Larsson for the own goal.

Overtime

  • Keep the rally going, fellas.
  • Chiarot scoops up the turnover, shoots but Grubauer flashes the leather.
  • Lehky with a great chance with 25 seconds left. He even fights Grubauer for the puck when he tries to leave his net.
  • To the shootout we go.

Shootout

  • Pitlick... doesn’t even come close.
  • Donato denied.
  • Caufield... misses the net. What kind of shots are these?
  • Eberle, nope.
  • Suzuki got this... or not.
  • McCann can’t get past Monty.
  • Whew!
  • Hoffman... bobbles a backhand.
  • Sheahan drives Monty into the net but not the puck.
  • Byron can’t get it in either.
  • Geekie gets challenged and misses the net.
  • My nerves!
  • Armia does the stupid wide-side shot and misses.
  • Jarnkrok too slow.
  • Pezzetta has speed but not accuracy.
  • Johansson finishes it.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Making passes, fighting goalies.... He’s a new man

2) We’ve missed these ladies

1) Some lasting memories to be sure

