Canadiens vs. Kraken Top Six Minutes: Habs rally for a point

Pre-game

Hey! Welcome back, Edmundson.

And welcome back full capacity Bell Centre!

And welcome to the Bell Centre, Kraken. I feel this may not be your night.

What an amazing pre-game show of Imagine by John Lennon. #StandWithUkraine

First period

Back-to-back attempts by Caufield followed by a Romanov shot at the blueline before Grubauer jumps on the puck.

Lind meet Romanov.

Lehky shot off the post.

That makes three SOG for Caufield in the first eight minutes. We’re getting a Caufield goal tonight. And the roof will come off the Bell Centre.

Kraken strikes first with a shorty. Oh Monty. That was a very, very poor puck play choice. And Wideman, sorry about your nose but you didn’t help the situation.

Another shorty... on the same power play.

Challenge! Was it offside? Yes!

Pez gets on the board as he’s falling to the ice!

Sigh, Donato puts Kraken back in the lead two minutes later.

Second period

Here’s a thought. Let’s be a little more organized this period.

Off to the power play we go again. No more shorties this time, please.

An almost Gally goal isn’t nearly as satisfying as an actual Gally goal.

Pitlick heads to the box and we’re on deck for our first PK. I think we owe them a shorty. It’s only fair.

Kraken get caught with too many men and off to four-on-four we go.

Gally sets up his office and gets a puck in the ribs.

Kulak shoots, Anderson tries to scoop up the rebound and draws a lot of attention from the Kraken.

For some reason, it’s Anderson who gets called for roughing. Don’t ask why.

And the Kraken quickly capitalize.

Third period

Here’s another thought. Let’s be a lot more organized this period.

Pitlick with a wide-open net and nada.

But don’t worry Romanov blasts one short side and we’re only trailing by one!

Seattle heads to their fifth penalty of the night. Not that it matters.

Now would be a great time to get the power play figured out. But the Habs have different plans and don’t get a single shot off.

Suzuki ties it up with two minutes left! We can’t forget a shoutout to Larsson for the own goal.

Overtime

Keep the rally going, fellas.

Chiarot scoops up the turnover, shoots but Grubauer flashes the leather.

Lehky with a great chance with 25 seconds left. He even fights Grubauer for the puck when he tries to leave his net.

To the shootout we go.

Shootout

Pitlick... doesn’t even come close.

Donato denied.

Caufield... misses the net. What kind of shots are these?

Eberle, nope.

Suzuki got this... or not.

McCann can’t get past Monty.

Whew!

Hoffman... bobbles a backhand.

Sheahan drives Monty into the net but not the puck.

Byron can’t get it in either.

Geekie gets challenged and misses the net.

My nerves!

Armia does the stupid wide-side shot and misses.

Jarnkrok too slow.

Pezzetta has speed but not accuracy.

Johansson finishes it.

