Canadiens vs. Kraken Top Six Minutes: Habs rally for a point

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Hey! Welcome back, Edmundson.
- And welcome back full capacity Bell Centre!
- And welcome to the Bell Centre, Kraken. I feel this may not be your night.
- What an amazing pre-game show of Imagine by John Lennon. #StandWithUkraine
First period
- Back-to-back attempts by Caufield followed by a Romanov shot at the blueline before Grubauer jumps on the puck.
- Lind meet Romanov.
- Lehky shot off the post.
- That makes three SOG for Caufield in the first eight minutes. We’re getting a Caufield goal tonight. And the roof will come off the Bell Centre.
- Kraken strikes first with a shorty. Oh Monty. That was a very, very poor puck play choice. And Wideman, sorry about your nose but you didn’t help the situation.
- Another shorty... on the same power play.
- Challenge! Was it offside? Yes!
- Pez gets on the board as he’s falling to the ice!
- Sigh, Donato puts Kraken back in the lead two minutes later.
Second period
- Here’s a thought. Let’s be a little more organized this period.
- Off to the power play we go again. No more shorties this time, please.
- An almost Gally goal isn’t nearly as satisfying as an actual Gally goal.
- Pitlick heads to the box and we’re on deck for our first PK. I think we owe them a shorty. It’s only fair.
- Kraken get caught with too many men and off to four-on-four we go.
- Gally sets up his office and gets a puck in the ribs.
- Kulak shoots, Anderson tries to scoop up the rebound and draws a lot of attention from the Kraken.
- For some reason, it’s Anderson who gets called for roughing. Don’t ask why.
- And the Kraken quickly capitalize.
Third period
- Here’s another thought. Let’s be a lot more organized this period.
- Pitlick with a wide-open net and nada.
- But don’t worry Romanov blasts one short side and we’re only trailing by one!
- Seattle heads to their fifth penalty of the night. Not that it matters.
- Now would be a great time to get the power play figured out. But the Habs have different plans and don’t get a single shot off.
- Suzuki ties it up with two minutes left! We can’t forget a shoutout to Larsson for the own goal.
Overtime
- Keep the rally going, fellas.
- Chiarot scoops up the turnover, shoots but Grubauer flashes the leather.
- Lehky with a great chance with 25 seconds left. He even fights Grubauer for the puck when he tries to leave his net.
- To the shootout we go.
Shootout
- Pitlick... doesn’t even come close.
- Donato denied.
- Caufield... misses the net. What kind of shots are these?
- Eberle, nope.
- Suzuki got this... or not.
- McCann can’t get past Monty.
- Whew!
- Hoffman... bobbles a backhand.
- Sheahan drives Monty into the net but not the puck.
- Byron can’t get it in either.
- Geekie gets challenged and misses the net.
- My nerves!
- Armia does the stupid wide-side shot and misses.
- Jarnkrok too slow.
- Pezzetta has speed but not accuracy.
- Johansson finishes it.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Making passes, fighting goalies.... He’s a new man
2) We’ve missed these ladies
1) Some lasting memories to be sure
