Canadiens vs. Kraken: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Pacific (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Kraken region: ROOT Northwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now
More than eight months since Joel Edmundson shook hands with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the defenceman is set to play his first game of the 2021-22 season. The Canadiens have sorely missed one of their steadiest blue-liners from the playoff run, and the club should look significantly different in the final 25 games with him than the first 57 without.
The question is how long it will take him to get into game shape, but the fact that the Habs are playing one of the weakest teams in the NHL tonight (and another one tomorrow) will help him ramp up his play.
The transition will be further eased by playing third-line minutes, as Edmundson is drawing into the spot Kale Clague had been occupying next to Chris Wideman. The other change to the lineup is Laurent Dauphin making way for Michael Pezzetta. The Habs have won the last six games Pezzetta has dressed for, and Martin St. Louis hopes that trend can continue in front of a full Bell Centre crowd.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Cole Caufield
|Nick Suzuki
|Josh Anderson
|Mike Hoffman
|Rem Pitlick
|Brendan Gallagher
|Paul Byron
|Jake Evans
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Michael Pezzetta
|Ryan Poehling
|Joel Armia
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Brett Kulak
|Jeff Petry
|Alexander Romanov
|Ben Chiarot
|Joel Edmundson
|Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Samuel Montembeault
|Cayden Primeau
Seattle Kraken projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Jaden Schwartz
|Jared McCann
|Jordan Eberle
|Mason Appleton
|Yanni Gourde
|Colin Blackwell
|Marcus Johansson
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Kole Lind
|Morgan Geekie
|Riley Sheahan
|Ryan Donato
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Mark Giordano
|Carson Soucy
|Jamie Oleksiak
|Adam Larsson
|Vince Dunn
|Haydn Fleury
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Philipp Grubauer
|Chris Driedger
