 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Kraken: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

After watching the Habs perform well on the road, Canadiens fans get to cheer on their team — including Joel Edmundson — in person

By Justin Blades
/ new
2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Pacific (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: NHL Network
In the Kraken region: ROOT Northwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

More than eight months since Joel Edmundson shook hands with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the defenceman is set to play his first game of the 2021-22 season. The Canadiens have sorely missed one of their steadiest blue-liners from the playoff run, and the club should look significantly different in the final 25 games with him than the first 57 without.

The question is how long it will take him to get into game shape, but the fact that the Habs are playing one of the weakest teams in the NHL tonight (and another one tomorrow) will help him ramp up his play.

The transition will be further eased by playing third-line minutes, as Edmundson is drawing into the spot Kale Clague had been occupying next to Chris Wideman. The other change to the lineup is Laurent Dauphin making way for Michael Pezzetta. The Habs have won the last six games Pezzetta has dressed for, and Martin St. Louis hopes that trend can continue in front of a full Bell Centre crowd.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Brendan Gallagher
Paul Byron Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Joel Edmundson Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jaden Schwartz Jared McCann Jordan Eberle
Mason Appleton Yanni Gourde Colin Blackwell
Marcus Johansson Calle Jarnkrok Kole Lind
Morgan Geekie Riley Sheahan Ryan Donato

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Mark Giordano Carson Soucy
Jamie Oleksiak Adam Larsson
Vince Dunn Haydn Fleury

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Philipp Grubauer Chris Driedger

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 58: Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...