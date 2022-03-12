Canadiens vs. Kraken: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East/Pacific (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

In the Kraken region: ROOT Northwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

More than eight months since Joel Edmundson shook hands with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the defenceman is set to play his first game of the 2021-22 season. The Canadiens have sorely missed one of their steadiest blue-liners from the playoff run, and the club should look significantly different in the final 25 games with him than the first 57 without.

The question is how long it will take him to get into game shape, but the fact that the Habs are playing one of the weakest teams in the NHL tonight (and another one tomorrow) will help him ramp up his play.

The transition will be further eased by playing third-line minutes, as Edmundson is drawing into the spot Kale Clague had been occupying next to Chris Wideman. The other change to the lineup is Laurent Dauphin making way for Michael Pezzetta. The Habs have won the last six games Pezzetta has dressed for, and Martin St. Louis hopes that trend can continue in front of a full Bell Centre crowd.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Rem Pitlick Brendan Gallagher Paul Byron Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Joel Edmundson Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Cayden Primeau

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jaden Schwartz Jared McCann Jordan Eberle Mason Appleton Yanni Gourde Colin Blackwell Marcus Johansson Calle Jarnkrok Kole Lind Morgan Geekie Riley Sheahan Ryan Donato

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mark Giordano Carson Soucy Jamie Oleksiak Adam Larsson Vince Dunn Haydn Fleury