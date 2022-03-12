 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Habs Headlines: Canadiens making trade decisions difficult for management

In today’s links, the Habs recent play is making trade talk more difficult, February’s Molson Cup winner, bobblehead night is back featuring 76-77 Canadiens, Landeskog takes on the refs, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens’ performance as of late will make the trade-or-not-to-trade decisions a little more difficult. [CTV News]
  • Especially Artturi Lehkonen’s who now gives Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton more bargaining power than before, but would they rather keep the winger? [Journal de Montreal]
  • It’s been a decade since the Habs had a good ol’ fashioned top 10 point leader. [Fansided]
  • What can be done with Shea Weber’s status and contract? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Chris Wideman managed to change his 2018 “uber video” reputation. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The 45th anniversary of the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens will be celebrated during Bobblehead night. [NHL]
  • Mr. February!

Around the League and Elsewhere

