Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens’ performance as of late will make the trade-or-not-to-trade decisions a little more difficult. [CTV News]
- Especially Artturi Lehkonen’s who now gives Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton more bargaining power than before, but would they rather keep the winger? [Journal de Montreal]
- It’s been a decade since the Habs had a good ol’ fashioned top 10 point leader. [Fansided]
- What can be done with Shea Weber’s status and contract? [Montreal Gazette]
- Chris Wideman managed to change his 2018 “uber video” reputation. [Journal de Montreal]
- The 45th anniversary of the 1976-77 edition of the Canadiens will be celebrated during Bobblehead night. [NHL]
- Mr. February!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- No matter the team, Phil Kessel is a hockey cult hero. [The Hockey News]
- Team Canada will take on Team USA for the gold medal in the Paralympic hockey final on Saturday. [TSN]
- Detroit Red Wings Robby Fabbri is expected to be out for the season with a possible torn ACL. [NHL]
- Potential trade destinations for San Jose Sharks Tomas Hertl. [Sportsnet]
- The Vancouver Canucks signed Arshdeep Bains, the leading scorer in the WHL. [The Province]
- Colorado Avalanche captain, Gabriel Landeskog opened the press conference questioning reffing calls after loss to Carolina Hurricanes.
Loading comments...