Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle talks about being part of the Edmonton Oil Kings as they steamroll towards the WHL playoffs. [Montreal Gazette]
- A number of players, including Rem Pitlick and Sami Niku, could become UFAs at season’s end if they do not meet a games-played threshold for age 25+ players. [A Winning Habit]
- Will Carey Price play for the Canadiens again? [Montreal Gazette]
- Stéphane Waite is certain that Price will play this season. [RDS]
- Six potential trade destinations for Ben Chiarot. [Sportsnet]
- Could Shea Weber be moved at the deadline (at the same time as P.K. Subban, as an added kicker)? [The Hockey News]
- Is Brett Kulak a bargain option for a buyer? [Sportsnet]
- So far, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes have been steadily staying the course with regard to player transactions. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have a goaltending problem. [The Hockey News]
- Could the Maple Leafs turn to Marc-Andre Fleury to solve their woes? [TSN]
- Fleury is just one of 36 trade candidates of interest for Jeff Marek. [Sportsnet]
- Why it’s risky for college players to burn entry-level contract years. [Daily Faceoff]
- Some Russian players are considering applications for asylum or permanent residency in North America out of concern that the US and Canadian governments may delay or stop issuing work permits and travel visas to Russian athletes. [TSN]
- The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on a five-year contract extension with an AAV of $5.1 million. [The Hockey News]
- Is Jonathan Huberdeau truly worthy of league MVP consideration? [The Athletic]
- Ève Gascon could become the first woman to play in the QMJHL since Charline Labonté after getting called up by the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques. [The Hockey News | RDS]
- Flint Firebirds president of hockey operations Terry Christensen has been expelled from the OHL for remarks that violated the league’s harassment and abuse/diversity policy. [Daily Faceoff]
- Why now is the time for a professional women’s hockey league — with NHL support. [The Athletic]
