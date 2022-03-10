Canadiens @ Canucks Top Six Minutes: A split out West

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

So they beat the Oilers. Here’s to hoping they can repeat the performance against the Oilers! I’m personally hoping for a Gally goal.

Instead of the game that never ends, this may be the one that never begins.

First Period

OOoh power play right away!

Welp, they tried.

Please don’t break Romanov.

Anderson gets knocked over and still plays the puck. You love to see it.

What a stop by Montembeault!!

AND ANOTHER ONE! Geez.

LEHKYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!

Oh god, you could see that one coming from a MILE away.

That was almost a beautiful goal.

Second Period

Once again, Montembeault is the only one who is on top of things.

Please don’t break Gallagher...

OH Cole.

Sigh.

Still Montembeault holding the fort here.

DOESN’T MATTER, HAD LEHKS.

That’s it, I declare that Prince Artturi is now King Artturi.

MONTEMBEAULT!!! MONTEMBEAULT!!! MONTEMBEAULT!!!

GET THE ONCE AND FUTURE FINN THE HAT TRICK. (Ok, really gotta come up with something better than that.)

MONTEMBEAULT!!! MONTEMBEAULT!!! MONTEMBEAULT!!! MONTEMBEAULT!!!

Third Period

Oh god. It was going just fine, and then that happened. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy.

Oh Jeff.

This would be the ideal time for another Lehkonen goal. Just saying.

This game is NOT getting better as time goes on.

That was a beautiful almost pass from Poehling. That was a great shift.

Damn it. Poehling did all that work, and then THAT happened.

Ok power play, please do not suck.

UHG just get Lehk that goal please.

Or Gally. That would be good too.

I guess the good news is that it wasn’t a catastrophe. The bad news is they didn’t score either.

HOLY SHIT. Pulling the goalie WORKED.

That was QUITE a shot. Good on Pitlick.

Haha gotta love all those red jerseys in the stands.

And now Kulak is hurt. Oh joy.

Where were these Habs for most of the third period.

Oops. I take it back.

Dang, Montembeault again.

Uhg. Empty netter. Well, I guess on the plus side, we won’t be awake for ever going to OT and the shoot out.

Habs fall 5-3.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Some work is still needed on defence it seems

2) Better luck next year

1) Still happy that there’s no later start than 7:30 going forward, however