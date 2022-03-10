Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Carey Price continues his recovery spending 45 minutes on the ice on Wednesday where he even stopped a few pucks shot by Rem Pitlick. [RDS]
- Little did Cole Caufield know how much the coaching change on February 9, 2022, would impact his season. [Sporting News]
- As vice-president of community engagement and executive director of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, Geneviève Paquette is proud to be one of the several women in key positions within the organization and its initiatives. [Montreal Gazette]
- Guy Lafleur is part of a trio named to the Order of Hockey in Canada as Distinguished Honourees for 2022. [TSN]
- Shea Weber watched Wednesday’s practice from the stands but is still on hiatus from talking to reporters. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens may not be making the playoffs, and won’t have the opportunity to play spoiler, but they’re going to continue being tough opponents the remainder of the season. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Olympic gold medal-winning Canadian women’s hockey team will be honoured at Sunday’s NHL Heritage Classic. [Sportsnet]
- Wayne Gretzky will be a television analyst during the Heritage Classic. [NHL]
- Young NHL players who could benefit from the NHL Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
- Alex Ovechkin tied Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list on Tuesday, but the celebration was overshadowed by boos from Calgary fans. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Ottawa Senators’ inconsistent play proves that the roster still requires plenty of work. [Sportsnet]
