Canadiens @ Jets Top Six Minutes: A wild night in Winnipeg

Pre-game
- Winnipeg has hired the most most famous local Ukrainian a cappella group for the evening. Nice move.
- The Ukrainian national anthem is much more powerful than the Swedish one. Can we get their songwriters to make us a new one?
- Six in a row?
First period
- Caufield hasn’t scored in some time now. Draught?
- How much have the commentators on TSN been paid by HuGo to talk up Ben Chiarot as much as they do?
- No shutout for Monty today. Early lead for the home side.
- Yeah, this is the Montreal we know (and have learned to loathe) from the last few months. 2-0 Winnipeg on something which was hardly even a shot.
- Penalties, penalties, penalties...
- Suddenly, it’s a four-on-three after two separate tripping calls.
- The Hoff creates an unnecessary turnover and Winnipeg have their third.
- Three goals in four shots. Monty will get pulled soon.
- We have four. In six shots. Gimme a f-ing break.
- Anderson gets one back from absolutely no angle whatsoever.
Hey guys, it's Josh
- Anderson gets another one. PP-goal off a Caufield rebound. This is not over.
- Hey guys, this is getting better and better. Even Heskey... errrh, I mean Lehky’s scored.
Artturi Lehkonen takes the breakaway feed, and makes it a 4-3 game!
- It’s 4-3 and the Jets haven’t had a shot since their fourth goal.
Second period
- Throw in your hats. We’ve got a hat trick!
- It took 362 NHL games for Josh Anderson to get his very first three-goal game.
Josh Anderson has his first career NHL hat trick, and the Habs have erased a 4-0 deficit in Winnipeg.
- He certainly chose a memorable night to do it.
- This is a terrible, unexciting game. We haven’t had a goal in minutes now.
- The zebras enjoy the centre stage just a tad too much this fine evening. We’re quickly approaching double-digits in minor penalties.
- Penalty shot for Pitlick!
- ... and Hellebuyck decides to stop a shot for once.
- Instead, Winnipeg’s own policeman Andrew Copp gives his team the lead back. Undeservedly, I must say.
Third period
- Say whatever you want; at least it’s a fun ride watching the Habs play now.
- We have a ten-goal game. 6-4 Jets and it’s their least likable player who scored it.
- Gally has two penalties in the third period. Both of them have resulted in Jets goals. It’s 7-4.
- A wise man once said: “It’s difficult to win hockey games if you let in seven shots in just twenty-odd shots.”
- Do we have 7-5 and hope again? A looong review following a disallowed goal, where Gally clearly kicked the puck not once, but twice.
- And it remains disallowed. League review though. Weird one.
- New penalty. Caufield is too quick for Pionk.
- If only we had a power play...
- Wideman drops his gloves to fight dirty #55.
- This is such a strange game. 8-4 now, and we have three straight four-goal streaks during one game.
- Game over. But it was a fun ride for a while there. Long live MSL!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) He’s just making his audition for the World Cup
2) Good effort all around despite the score
1) It was a spectacular performance
