Canadiens @ Jets Top Six Minutes: A wild night in Winnipeg

Pre-game

Winnipeg has hired the most most famous local Ukrainian a cappella group for the evening. Nice move.

The Ukrainian national anthem is much more powerful than the Swedish one. Can we get their songwriters to make us a new one?

Six in a row?

First period

Caufield hasn’t scored in some time now. Draught?

How much have the commentators on TSN been paid by HuGo to talk up Ben Chiarot as much as they do?

No shutout for Monty today. Early lead for the home side.

Yeah, this is the Montreal we know (and have learned to loathe) from the last few months. 2-0 Winnipeg on something which was hardly even a shot.

Penalties, penalties, penalties...

Suddenly, it’s a four-on-three after two separate tripping calls.

The Hoff creates an unnecessary turnover and Winnipeg have their third.

Three goals in four shots. Monty will get pulled soon.

We have four. In six shots. Gimme a f-ing break.

Anderson gets one back from absolutely no angle whatsoever.

Anderson gets another one. PP-goal off a Caufield rebound. This is not over.

Hey guys, this is getting better and better. Even Heskey... errrh, I mean Lehky’s scored.

Artturi Lehkonen takes the breakaway feed, and makes it a 4-3 game! pic.twitter.com/TB1dkdr4d6 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 2, 2022

It’s 4-3 and the Jets haven’t had a shot since their fourth goal.

Second period

Throw in your hats. We’ve got a hat trick!

It took 362 NHL games for Josh Anderson to get his very first three-goal game.

Josh Anderson has his first career NHL hat trick, and the Habs have erased a 4-0 deficit in Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/g23dBHWafJ — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 2, 2022

He certainly chose a memorable night to do it.

This is a terrible, unexciting game. We haven’t had a goal in minutes now.

The zebras enjoy the centre stage just a tad too much this fine evening. We’re quickly approaching double-digits in minor penalties.

Penalty shot for Pitlick!

... and Hellebuyck decides to stop a shot for once.

Instead, Winnipeg’s own policeman Andrew Copp gives his team the lead back. Undeservedly, I must say.

Third period

Say whatever you want; at least it’s a fun ride watching the Habs play now.

We have a ten-goal game. 6-4 Jets and it’s their least likable player who scored it.

Gally has two penalties in the third period. Both of them have resulted in Jets goals. It’s 7-4.

A wise man once said: “It’s difficult to win hockey games if you let in seven shots in just twenty-odd shots.”

Do we have 7-5 and hope again? A looong review following a disallowed goal, where Gally clearly kicked the puck not once, but twice.

And it remains disallowed. League review though. Weird one.

New penalty. Caufield is too quick for Pionk.

If only we had a power play...

Wideman drops his gloves to fight dirty #55.

This is such a strange game. 8-4 now, and we have three straight four-goal streaks during one game.

Game over. But it was a fun ride for a while there. Long live MSL!

