 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs aim to extend the woes of the Jets as they begin the trip through Western Canada.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Winnipeg Jets

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Jets region: TSN3
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The Montreal Canadiens have been amassing wins over the past two weeks, and also seeing plenty of strong individual performances. In four of the five wins they’ve had since February 17, they’ve celebrated a player’s multi-goal performance. Every member of the top line consisting of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Josh Anderson has accomplished the feat, and most recently Artturi Lehkonen had all of the offence in a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Jets have also been getting good contributions from their top forwards. Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, and Mark Scheifele bettered the point-per-game mark in the month of February. They are missing the solid play of Nikolaj Ehlers, however, as he hasn’t played since January 18 after sustaining a knee injury.

A bigger problem for the Jets is in goal with Connor Hellebuyck going through a rough patch in his season, but he gets the call tonight as head coach Dave Lowry tries to get the former Vezina Trophy-winner back to his top form.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen
Mathieu Perreault Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Paul Stastny Mark Scheifele Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Evgeny Svechnikov
Andrew Copp Adam Lowry Austin Poganski
Jansen Harkins Dominic Toninato Kristian Vesalainen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Josh Morrissey Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon Neal Pionk
Nathan Beaulieu Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Connor Hellebuyck Eric Comrie

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 54: Montreal Canadiens @ Winnipeg Jets

View all 6 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...