Canadiens @ Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Jets region: TSN3

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The Montreal Canadiens have been amassing wins over the past two weeks, and also seeing plenty of strong individual performances. In four of the five wins they’ve had since February 17, they’ve celebrated a player’s multi-goal performance. Every member of the top line consisting of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Josh Anderson has accomplished the feat, and most recently Artturi Lehkonen had all of the offence in a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Jets have also been getting good contributions from their top forwards. Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, and Mark Scheifele bettered the point-per-game mark in the month of February. They are missing the solid play of Nikolaj Ehlers, however, as he hasn’t played since January 18 after sustaining a knee injury.

A bigger problem for the Jets is in goal with Connor Hellebuyck going through a rough patch in his season, but he gets the call tonight as head coach Dave Lowry tries to get the former Vezina Trophy-winner back to his top form.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Artturi Lehkonen Mathieu Perreault Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Corey Schueneman Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Paul Stastny Mark Scheifele Blake Wheeler Kyle Connor Pierre-Luc Dubois Evgeny Svechnikov Andrew Copp Adam Lowry Austin Poganski Jansen Harkins Dominic Toninato Kristian Vesalainen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Josh Morrissey Dylan DeMelo Brenden Dillon Neal Pionk Nathan Beaulieu Nate Schmidt