Tuesday Habs Headlines: The St. Louis Effect

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St. Louis said he wanted his team to have fun playing hockey again, and it’s undeniable that they are right now. [Canadiens]
- Jeff Petry is one among many on the Habs who has returned to form, and is enjoying playing hockey again. [Montreal Gazette]
- Suzuki and Anderson look forward to having Joel Edmundson back among them. [Sportsnet]
- The effect Martin St. Louis is having on the Canadiens, injuries and the trade deadline, and more. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Wayne Gretzky is one of the most prominent voices urging the IIHF to ban Russia from the upcoming World Juniors, and to move the 2023 championship which they were supposed to host. [Yahoo Sports | The Hockey News]
- The IIHF announced that they are banning Russian and Belarus from all IIHF competitions until further notice. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | Sportsnet | NBC Sports | The Hockey News | The Athletic | Twitter]
The IIHF Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and withdrew the hosting rights of the 2023 #WorldJuniors from Russia.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 28, 2022
READ MORE: https://t.co/SpSMGTlZw1#hockey #icehockey #Ukraine #Russia #Belarus pic.twitter.com/YYb1JduvWE
- The NHL also announced that they are cutting ties with their business partners in Russia. [NHL | Sportsnet | ESPN | The Athletic]
- Jeff and Elliotte talk about the IIHF’s decision and the ramifications around the league, as well as deadline talk, the Coyotes, and more in this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Sweden, Finland, and Czechia agree to exclude Russia from the Euro Hockey Tour. [The Hockey News]
- In the debate about who the best American born young gun is, the Hughs brothers, Trevor Zegras, and Clayton Keller are among the top candidates. [NHL]
- Lindsay Artkin has made a place for herself working for the NHL Coaches’ Association, of which she is now the president. She’s using her position to work towards bringing more diversity to the league. [NHL]
- Jack Campbell hasn’t really played a full NHL season before, so this one is a work in progress. [TSN]
- Mark Giordano will likely be on the move at the Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
- Brett Peterson on being an assistant general manager, and making hockey more accessible. [TSN]
- The Panthers sign Petteri Lindbohm after his team, Jokerit, withdrew from the KHL. [The Hockey News]
- Potential trade deadline movement and strategies for the Bruins, Ducks, and Kraken. [TSN]
- A collection of groups to support even after Black History Month comes to an end. [The Hockey News]
- COVID created some unexpected opportunities people. [ESPN]
