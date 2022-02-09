 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Off-season acquisitions disappoint

In today’s links, the 2021 off-season class has failed to match the yield of their 2020 counterparts, what Dominique Ducharme will strive for in the second half, and Beijing represents a second (or third) chance for many players to return to the NHL.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs’ offseason acquisitions have disappointed. [The Hockey Writers]
  • “We like that competition up front but, obviously, we cannot be keeping 16 forwards,” head coach Dominique Ducharme says after practice. [Montreal Gazette]
  • What will Ducharme’s objectives be for the second half? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Samuel Montembeault is the winner of the Molson Cup in January. [RDS]
  • The Canadiens will be permitted to host up to 10,000 spectators at the Bell Centre by February 21. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Returning to the Bell Centre as a player for the first time since 2019, P.K. Subban still has fond memories of Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How long will it be before the NHL sees its first female general manager? [The Athletic]
  • Players to watch in the men’s hockey tournament at Beijing 2022. [The Athletic]
  • The significance of this unexpected opportunity is not lost on Canada’s mens hockey team. [CBC]
  • Some players suiting up in Beijing may still draw attention from NHL teams. [The Hockey News]
  • Daniel Brière is joining the Philadelphia Flyers’ front office as Special Assistant to the General Manager. [La Presse]
  • Tuukka Rask’s comeback attempt may be nearing an end. [Sportsnet]
  • Where might Jack Eichel fit into the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup? [Sportsnet]

