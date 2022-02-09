Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs’ offseason acquisitions have disappointed. [The Hockey Writers]
- “We like that competition up front but, obviously, we cannot be keeping 16 forwards,” head coach Dominique Ducharme says after practice. [Montreal Gazette]
- What will Ducharme’s objectives be for the second half? [The Hockey Writers]
- Samuel Montembeault is the winner of the Molson Cup in January. [RDS]
- The Canadiens will be permitted to host up to 10,000 spectators at the Bell Centre by February 21. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Returning to the Bell Centre as a player for the first time since 2019, P.K. Subban still has fond memories of Montreal. [Montreal Gazette]
- How long will it be before the NHL sees its first female general manager? [The Athletic]
- Players to watch in the men’s hockey tournament at Beijing 2022. [The Athletic]
- The significance of this unexpected opportunity is not lost on Canada’s mens hockey team. [CBC]
- Some players suiting up in Beijing may still draw attention from NHL teams. [The Hockey News]
- Daniel Brière is joining the Philadelphia Flyers’ front office as Special Assistant to the General Manager. [La Presse]
- Tuukka Rask’s comeback attempt may be nearing an end. [Sportsnet]
- Where might Jack Eichel fit into the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup? [Sportsnet]
