Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: Devils & Dust

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- New Jersey has lost seven in a row. I predict one thing: It won’t be eight.
First period
- Did the announcer just say something about “the first 4.20”?
- Hey, Marty McFly scored!
- No wait, that’s Michael McLeod.
- So hard to keep track of all these Scottish fellas.
- McDonald, McDavid, McRib...
- You would think that the All-star break would give the coaching staff some time to get a few things to gel, right?
- But no, it still looks bloody awful.
- Remember, this is against a team coming into Montreal with seven losses in a row...
- Dawson Mercer scored. Rumour has it, he could have been a Hab.
- Nothing against Guhle, but one would appreciate some more flair up front.
- At least Newcastle United won today.
Second period
- Would have been nice to see Poehling score there.
- Would be even nicer to see a reason for Caufield to smile again.
- Well, we’ve got smiles from both Poehling and Caufield, but the goal appears to be Kulak’s. He hit it through traffic from the point.
Brett Kulak fires one through traffic, and the Habs are on the board. pic.twitter.com/HjLUgxCaUR— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 9, 2022
- I’ll take it though. All goals are appreciated!
- I have a feeling Caufield will actually score tonight.
- And you know what? Habs have come to play here in the second period.
- Too bad they have a tendency to sleepwalk their way through the first 20 minutes each and every night.
- (Just as I was writing about Montreal coming back into this game, Hischier scores and the Devils regain a two-score lead)
- Three power plays, no goals. New Jersey does not have a good team, but here they are currently outscoring the Canadiens 4-1.
- Make that 5. Marty McFly has another one.
- I believe it was the Mad King Targaryen who once uttered the winged words: “Trade them! Trade them all!”
Third period
- That’s how you’re supposed to play on the man advantage. 6-1 Devils.
- I wish there were any positives to write here, but no.
- There is just no coherence in any parts of their game.
- And when they finally do put a couple of good looks together, they let up one or two chances which turn into high danger ones, since nobody cares to defend. And then you just suddenly stand there, letting up tennis numbers night after night after night after night.
- Seven losses in a row, but now they have scored seven(!) goals on a rested Canadiens team.
- This is shameful. Where is the pride?
- “I got my finger on the trigger. But I don’t know who to trust. When I look into your eyes. There’s just devils and dust.”
EOTP 3 Stars
3) A marvel of statistics
2) We’ll have to get another one scheduled
1) They skated very hard
