Canadiens vs. Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Devils: MSG

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

As the team continues its struggles through the season, there are a few players having good runs of form. Most of them are comprising the top line, made up of Tyler Toffoli, Artturi Lehkonen, and Tyler Toffoli, who put together good offensive performances in January despite just a single win.

They will have chances to continue that hot form coming out of a break when they face the Devils tonight, a team that isn’t much better defensively than the Habs themselves.

Doing his best to help his team out on that front, tonight’s projected starter, Jon Gillies, had been putting together good outings before getting overwhelmed by the Toronto Maple Leafs a week ago. His recent body of work included limiting the Tampa Bay Lightning to three goals on January 27 and then keeping the Carolina Hurricanes at two a couple of days later.

With performances like that, you’d have to say the battle between the pipes is in the Devils’ favour tonight, but on offence it should be advantage Montreal, especially with New Jersey missing the services of Jack Hughes. The Canadiens have Cole Caufield returning after a visit to his old stomping grounds in Wisconsin to rekindle his offensive touch, and hopefully that new confidence can add to what the top trio has to offer.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli Paul Byron Jake Evans Josh Anderson Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Joel Armia Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Cayden Primeau Samuel Montembeault

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Yegor Sharangovich Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt Jesper Boqvist Pavel Zacha Jimmy Vesey Andreas Johnsson Dawson Mercer Tomas Tatar Janne Kuokkanen Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Jonas Siegenthaler Damon Severson Ty Smith P.K. Subban Colton White Ryan Graves