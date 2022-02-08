 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Devils: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The top line aims to continue the momentum it carried ahead of the All-Star Game.

By Justin Blades
NHL: NOV 28 Devils at Canadiens Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Devils: MSG
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

As the team continues its struggles through the season, there are a few players having good runs of form. Most of them are comprising the top line, made up of Tyler Toffoli, Artturi Lehkonen, and Tyler Toffoli, who put together good offensive performances in January despite just a single win.

They will have chances to continue that hot form coming out of a break when they face the Devils tonight, a team that isn’t much better defensively than the Habs themselves.

Doing his best to help his team out on that front, tonight’s projected starter, Jon Gillies, had been putting together good outings before getting overwhelmed by the Toronto Maple Leafs a week ago. His recent body of work included limiting the Tampa Bay Lightning to three goals on January 27 and then keeping the Carolina Hurricanes at two a couple of days later.

With performances like that, you’d have to say the battle between the pipes is in the Devils’ favour tonight, but on offence it should be advantage Montreal, especially with New Jersey missing the services of Jack Hughes. The Canadiens have Cole Caufield returning after a visit to his old stomping grounds in Wisconsin to rekindle his offensive touch, and hopefully that new confidence can add to what the top trio has to offer.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Artturi Lehkonen Nick Suzuki Tyler Toffoli
Paul Byron Jake Evans Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia Ryan Poehling Cole Caufield

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Cayden Primeau Samuel Montembeault

New Jersey Devils projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Yegor Sharangovich Nico Hischier Jesper Bratt
Jesper Boqvist Pavel Zacha Jimmy Vesey
Andreas Johnsson Dawson Mercer Tomas Tatar
Janne Kuokkanen Michael McLeod Nathan Bastian

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jonas Siegenthaler Damon Severson
Ty Smith P.K. Subban
Colton White Ryan Graves

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jon Gillies Nico Daws

