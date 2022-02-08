Tuesday Habs Headlines: Rebuild or Reset?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Rebuild or re-set? What are the Habs gonna do at the deadline? [Montreal Gazette | The Athletic]
- Carey Price was on the ice for practice, though he did not take shots. [TSN]
- Regardless of whether Cole Caufield plays in the NHL or the AHL, he’ll need to have a short memory about the earlier part of this season. [TVA | Journal de Montreal]
- Dominique Ducharme has hinted that there may be some moves coming. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Why women’s hockey belongs at the Olympics, even if Canada and the USA are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. [The Athletic]
- Evgeni Malkin, Jack and Quinn Hughes, Neal Pionk, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Austin Poganski all enter COVID protocol. [NBC Sports]
- The Leafs have had some success this year, but how might their play translate to the playoffs? [Sportsnet]
- Here are some pieces teams who are playoff bound might need to add before they can be actual contenders. [NBC Sports]
- Obviously, you want the best players at the All-Star game, but might it be better for the All-Star weekend if there were fewer stars and more players who were generally enthused about being there. [Yahoo Sports]
- Elliotte and Jeff talk about the All-Star game, the situation in Chicago, and more. [Sportsnet]
- Mason McTavish has played in many, many places this year, the latest being at the Olympics. [TSN]
- With no NHLers in the mix, Canada’s men’s team went for a blend of youth and age. [Yahoo Sports]
- It’s gold or bust for the Russian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. [TSN]
- Jack Eichel is back and in a regular jersey. [TSN | NHL]
- The Blackhawks sexual assault/harassment saga continues, as they fire the head athletic trainer of the Rockford Icehogs following allegations of sexual harassment. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | NHL | NBC Sports]
- The Blackhawks have interviewed Cubs AGM, Jeff Greenberg for the GM job. [Yahoo Sports]
- Kyle Dubas wants to see what he really has in the Leafs before he makes any final decisions about their trade deadline. [TSN]
- Alex Ovechkin could be back in action as early as today. [NHL]
- Cale Makar’s impressive skating is what sets him apart. [The Athletic]
