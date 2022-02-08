 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Rebuild or Reset?

Should the Habs rebuild or re-set, the All-Star event in general, Olympic hockey, the looming trade deadline, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Rebuild or re-set? What are the Habs gonna do at the deadline? [Montreal Gazette | The Athletic]
  • Carey Price was on the ice for practice, though he did not take shots. [TSN]
  • Regardless of whether Cole Caufield plays in the NHL or the AHL, he’ll need to have a short memory about the earlier part of this season. [TVA | Journal de Montreal]
  • Dominique Ducharme has hinted that there may be some moves coming. [TVA | Montreal Gazette]
  • Rebuild or re-set? What are the Habs gonna do at the deadline? [Montreal Gazette | The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Why women’s hockey belongs at the Olympics, even if Canada and the USA are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. [The Athletic]
  • Evgeni Malkin, Jack and Quinn Hughes, Neal Pionk, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Austin Poganski all enter COVID protocol. [NBC Sports]
  • The Leafs have had some success this year, but how might their play translate to the playoffs? [Sportsnet]
  • Here are some pieces teams who are playoff bound might need to add before they can be actual contenders. [NBC Sports]
  • Obviously, you want the best players at the All-Star game, but might it be better for the All-Star weekend if there were fewer stars and more players who were generally enthused about being there. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Elliotte and Jeff talk about the All-Star game, the situation in Chicago, and more. [Sportsnet]
  • Mason McTavish has played in many, many places this year, the latest being at the Olympics. [TSN]
  • With no NHLers in the mix, Canada’s men’s team went for a blend of youth and age. [Yahoo Sports]
  • It’s gold or bust for the Russian men’s hockey team at the Olympics. [TSN]
  • Jack Eichel is back and in a regular jersey. [TSN | NHL]
  • The Blackhawks sexual assault/harassment saga continues, as they fire the head athletic trainer of the Rockford Icehogs following allegations of sexual harassment. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | NHL | NBC Sports]
  • The Blackhawks have interviewed Cubs AGM, Jeff Greenberg for the GM job. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Kyle Dubas wants to see what he really has in the Leafs before he makes any final decisions about their trade deadline. [TSN]
  • Alex Ovechkin could be back in action as early as today. [NHL]
  • Cale Makar’s impressive skating is what sets him apart. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...