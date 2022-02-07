 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: Canadiens’ sixth-round draft success stories

In today’s links, Habs sixth-round draft success stories since 1985, favourite Canadiens memories, spicing up the NHL All-Star Game, should women’s hockey be in the Olympics, and more.

New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens - Game Five Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Looking at the Canadiens sixth-round draft success stories since 1985. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Five silver linings from a horrible 2021-22 season. [The Hockey Writers]
  • HI/O Bonus panelists talk about their favourite Canadiens memories that involve a Cup, a comeback and beer. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cam Hillis has been called up to the Laval Rocket.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Taking inspiration from an NHL video game to spice up the NHL All-Star Game. [The Hockey News]
  • The Atlantic Division is full of playoff contenders so the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to focus on consistency during the second half of the season. [TSN]
  • With the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline six weeks away, here are four storylines to keep an eye on. [NHL]
  • Taking a look at how the Atlantic Division stacks up halfway through the season. [The Hockey News]
  • There may not be enough competition to have women’s hockey at the Olympics. [Toronto Star]

