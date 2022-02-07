Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Looking at the Canadiens sixth-round draft success stories since 1985. [Montreal Gazette]
- Five silver linings from a horrible 2021-22 season. [The Hockey Writers]
- HI/O Bonus panelists talk about their favourite Canadiens memories that involve a Cup, a comeback and beer. [Montreal Gazette]
- Cam Hillis has been called up to the Laval Rocket.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Taking inspiration from an NHL video game to spice up the NHL All-Star Game. [The Hockey News]
- The Atlantic Division is full of playoff contenders so the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to focus on consistency during the second half of the season. [TSN]
- With the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline six weeks away, here are four storylines to keep an eye on. [NHL]
- Taking a look at how the Atlantic Division stacks up halfway through the season. [The Hockey News]
- There may not be enough competition to have women’s hockey at the Olympics. [Toronto Star]
