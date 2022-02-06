Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Recapping Nick Suzuki’s All-Star Weekend. [Canadiens.com]
- Much of the discussion about Habs defencemen on the trade block surrounds Ben Chairot and Jeff Petry, but Brett Kulak could also be one of the blue-liners shopped ahead of the trade deadline. [TVA Sports]
- With there still being questions about COVID restrictions in Quebec, and Canada in general, the NHL may consider moving the entry draft to another city. [The Hockey News]
- Goaltending prospect Frederik Dichow took part in the parade of athletes at the Beijing Olympics. [Instagram]
- Just how bad is this season for the Canadiens? [TSN]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The top moments from All-Star Weekend. [Sportsnet]
- Former Canadiens assistant general manager Scott Mellanby has interviewed for the GM role of the Chicago Blackhawks. [Blackhawks.com]
- One of the finalists for the Habs’ top job, Daniel Brière is taking an AGM role with the Philadelphia Flyers. [Crossing Broad]
- There are discussions about hosting another World Cup of Hockey in 2024. [TSN]
- Next year’s Winter Classic will take place at Fenway Park. [WHDH]
- Eric Staal was able to realize a dream as he marched with Team Canada in the Oympic opening ceremonies. [TSN]
- Jack Eichel could be cleared for contact at Vegas Golden Knights practice very soon. [NHL.com]
