 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki’s All-Star Weekend

In today’s links, an eventful few days for the Canadiens’ all-star, the entry draft could be moved out of Montreal, and teams around the league try to fill front-office positions.

By Justin Blades
/ new
2022 NHL All-Star Skills Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Recapping Nick Suzuki’s All-Star Weekend. [Canadiens.com]
  • Much of the discussion about Habs defencemen on the trade block surrounds Ben Chairot and Jeff Petry, but Brett Kulak could also be one of the blue-liners shopped ahead of the trade deadline. [TVA Sports]
  • With there still being questions about COVID restrictions in Quebec, and Canada in general, the NHL may consider moving the entry draft to another city. [The Hockey News]
  • Goaltending prospect Frederik Dichow took part in the parade of athletes at the Beijing Olympics. [Instagram]
  • Just how bad is this season for the Canadiens? [TSN]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The top moments from All-Star Weekend. [Sportsnet]
  • Former Canadiens assistant general manager Scott Mellanby has interviewed for the GM role of the Chicago Blackhawks. [Blackhawks.com]
  • One of the finalists for the Habs’ top job, Daniel Brière is taking an AGM role with the Philadelphia Flyers. [Crossing Broad]
  • There are discussions about hosting another World Cup of Hockey in 2024. [TSN]
  • Next year’s Winter Classic will take place at Fenway Park. [WHDH]
  • Eric Staal was able to realize a dream as he marched with Team Canada in the Oympic opening ceremonies. [TSN]
  • Jack Eichel could be cleared for contact at Vegas Golden Knights practice very soon. [NHL.com]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...