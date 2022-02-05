2022 NHL All-Star Game: Format, start time, rosters, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

After missing a year thanks to COVID-19, the All-Star Game finally makes its return. The format remains two semifinal games played three-on-three between divisions, and the final, played between the winners for a prize of $1 million. The games typically feature lots of goals, if you’re looking to get in on some of the prop-bet action as well.

Auston Matthews will captain the Atlantic Division (which includes the Montreal Canadiens’ own Nick Suzuki), and Claude Giroux (replacing Alex Ovechkin) the Metropolitan, while Connor McDavid and Joe Pavelski (replacing Nathan McKinnon) are the captains of the Pacific and Central Division teams, respectively. Each team consists of nine skaters and two goalies.

Rod Brind’Amour (Hurricanes), Andrew Burnette (Panthers), Jared Bednar (Avalanche), and Peter DeBoer (Golden Knights) will coach the teams of their divisions.

Since we already know the teams, there will (tragically) be no draft, but as they’re in Vegas, the spectacle should be entertaining.

Schedule

Semifinal 1

Pacific vs. Metropolitan

Semifinal 2

Central vs. Atlantic

Final

Winner 1 vs. Winner 2

Eastern Conference rosters

Atlantic Division

Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins)

Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers)

Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings)

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Jack Campbell (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Metropolitan Division

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Claude Giroux (Philadelphia Flyers)

Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington Capitals)

Chris Kreider (New York Rangers)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Adam Pelech (New York Islanders)

Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes)

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Western Conference rosters

Central Division

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks)

Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche)

Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes)

Jordan Kyrou (Saint Louis Blues)

Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars)

Roman Josi (Nashville Predators)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Cam Talbot (Minnesota Wild)

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Jordan Eberle (Seattle Kraken)

Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames)

Adrian Kempe (LA Kings)

Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights)

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Timo Meier (San Jose Sharks)

Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights)

Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks)

Alex Pietroangelo (Vegas Golden Knights)

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks)