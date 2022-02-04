2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Events, participants, start time, and how to watch

Along with some of the more recognizable elements of the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition that sets off All-Star Weekend are a couple of events that take advantage of the spectacle of Las Vegas. Two events won’t be contested on the ice at T-Mobile Arena where the majority of competitions are held, but around the city itself.

The first such event, the NHL Fountain Face-Off, will take place at the Fountains of Bellagio as players aim to hit targets from distance set around the attraction. A selection of players will be taken by boat to a rink set up at the location.

The NHL 21 in ‘22 event is described as “a game of chance, strategy, and skill” that gives a hockey twist on the game of Blackjack, as players attempt to hit a sequence of cards adding up to the total of 21.

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, Sportsnet Now

Events

Fastest Skater

Eight players receive one timed lap around the rink in their direction of choice. At the end, the one with the fastest time takes the prize.

Participants

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Save Streak

The only event for goaltenders, they will face a team of shooters on breakaways, attempting to stop everything they face. The goaltender posting the longest save streak will be declared the winner, with total number of saves serving as the tie-breaker

Participants

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Fountain Face-Off

This one may more about the surrounding visuals than the actual event, but a group of skills players are sure to make it a good competition. It will be the first ever event featuring a player representing the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Participants

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, formerly Team USA

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Hardest Shot

Players fire a puck as hard as they can into an empty net. Each participant gets two shots during this event, with the player with the highest recorded speed being named the winner. Highlighting that this particular skill has been deprecated in the league in favour of more accurate shots from closer to the net, there are only four participants this year.

Participants

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Breakaway Challenge

This one is a pure display of offensive skill. The goalies’ task is mostly to dodge the pucks the players are shooting.

Goalies

Manon Rhéaume, formerly Tampa Bay Lightning/Team Canada

Wyatt Russell (actor John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series)

Participants

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

NHL 21 in ‘22

You know one guy is going to lose on a counting error in this one, so that should be fun.

Participants

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Accuracy Shooting

Players shoot at targets inside the net. The clock stops when all targets have been hit.

Participants

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights