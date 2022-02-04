 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: What to do with David Savard

In today’s links, asking if the Canadiens should let Savard go, evaluating the Habs prospect pool, and the Chicago Blackhawks continue to make news for all the wrong reasons.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens need to cut their losses with David Savard. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Do the Habs have any untouchables on their roster? [TSN (Video)]
  • Nick Suzuki will feature in a new event at the All-Star Game Skills Competition taking place in the Fountains of Bellagio. [La Presse]
  • The Habs come 8th in Scott Wheeler’s ranking of organizational prospect pools. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • A former university student who alleges he was raped by Brad Aldrich says the one-time Chicago Blackhawks video coach groomed him using his Stanley Cup ring, Olympic silver medal, and other hockey memorabilia. [TSN]
  • Rocky Wirtz’s childish, unprofessional outburst calls into question his fitness to lead the Blackhawks, says Mark Lazerus. [The Athletic]
  • The Blackhawks are reportedly interviewing Peter Chiarelli for their hockey operations vacancy. [TSN]
  • Pat Verbeek is the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
  • What are the Ducks getting in Verbeek? [The Athletic]
  • The 10 biggest disappointments of the 2021-22 season (so far). [The Athletic]
  • The top 10 goalies of the first half. [RDS]
  • The three best defensive pairs of the first half. [Sportsnet]
  • ‘If I have gas in the tank, I’ll make a run at it’: Inside the new trend of offensive-minded penalty killing. [The Athletic]
  • Danielle Goyette became the first female assistant coach in ECHL history Thursday night. [TSN]
  • Suggestions on how to make the All-Star Game better. [ESPN]
  • The next World Cup of Hockey could take place in February 2024. [The Score]
  • ‘We finally made it’: Denmark is ready for it’s men’s and women’s Olympic hockey debut. [CBC]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...