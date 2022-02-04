Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens need to cut their losses with David Savard. [The Hockey Writers]
- Do the Habs have any untouchables on their roster? [TSN (Video)]
- Nick Suzuki will feature in a new event at the All-Star Game Skills Competition taking place in the Fountains of Bellagio. [La Presse]
- The Habs come 8th in Scott Wheeler’s ranking of organizational prospect pools. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A former university student who alleges he was raped by Brad Aldrich says the one-time Chicago Blackhawks video coach groomed him using his Stanley Cup ring, Olympic silver medal, and other hockey memorabilia. [TSN]
- Rocky Wirtz’s childish, unprofessional outburst calls into question his fitness to lead the Blackhawks, says Mark Lazerus. [The Athletic]
- The Blackhawks are reportedly interviewing Peter Chiarelli for their hockey operations vacancy. [TSN]
- Pat Verbeek is the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. [Sportsnet]
- What are the Ducks getting in Verbeek? [The Athletic]
- The 10 biggest disappointments of the 2021-22 season (so far). [The Athletic]
- The top 10 goalies of the first half. [RDS]
- The three best defensive pairs of the first half. [Sportsnet]
- ‘If I have gas in the tank, I’ll make a run at it’: Inside the new trend of offensive-minded penalty killing. [The Athletic]
- Danielle Goyette became the first female assistant coach in ECHL history Thursday night. [TSN]
- Suggestions on how to make the All-Star Game better. [ESPN]
- The next World Cup of Hockey could take place in February 2024. [The Score]
- ‘We finally made it’: Denmark is ready for it’s men’s and women’s Olympic hockey debut. [CBC]
