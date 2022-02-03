 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: To keep or trade Lehkonen, Gallagher and Toffoli

In today’s links, Habs who could yield a good return but should probably stay put, Petry’s market value, new NHL COVID protocols welcomed, women’s Olympic primer, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Artturi Lehkonen, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli could be good trade bait, but they may be more valuable staying on the team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Canadiens mid-season review, the lows and even some highs. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Sam Montembeault’s agent, parents and Habs fans were in shock when nobody came to his defense after Zack Kassian bowled him over. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Stéphane Quintal talks about his experience going through the GM hiring process. [RDS]
  • Four professional recruiters discuss Jeff Petry’s value on the trade market. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Smile!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • At the mid-season mark we’re seeing the Toronto Maple Leafs be something they’re not usually — consistent. [Sportsnet]
  • OHL games will soon have the familiar sound of cheering fans back in the stands, and the players and coaches can’t wait. [CBC]
  • Get ready for some of the most elite talent in the women’s game right now with an Olympic hockey primer. [Sportsnet]
  • Players and coaches are thankful for the NHL’s update to COVID-19 protocols. [TSN]
  • There’ll be one less all star at the NHL All-Star Weekend.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...