Thursday Habs Headlines: To keep or trade Lehkonen, Gallagher and Toffoli

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Artturi Lehkonen, Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli could be good trade bait, but they may be more valuable staying on the team. [Montreal Gazette]
- Canadiens mid-season review, the lows and even some highs. [The Hockey Writers]
- Sam Montembeault’s agent, parents and Habs fans were in shock when nobody came to his defense after Zack Kassian bowled him over. [Journal de Montreal]
- Stéphane Quintal talks about his experience going through the GM hiring process. [RDS]
- Four professional recruiters discuss Jeff Petry’s value on the trade market. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- At the mid-season mark we’re seeing the Toronto Maple Leafs be something they’re not usually — consistent. [Sportsnet]
- OHL games will soon have the familiar sound of cheering fans back in the stands, and the players and coaches can’t wait. [CBC]
- Get ready for some of the most elite talent in the women’s game right now with an Olympic hockey primer. [Sportsnet]
- Players and coaches are thankful for the NHL’s update to COVID-19 protocols. [TSN]
- There’ll be one less all star at the NHL All-Star Weekend.
