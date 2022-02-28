 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Confidence continues to grow under the direction of Martin St. Louis

In today’s links, confidence shining through for many Habs players, what the coaching staff could look like next season, can the NHL save Olympic hockey, decisions to be made regarding Russia, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield continue to shine under Martin St. Louis’ direction. [RDS]
  • They weren’t the only ones to have a burst of confidence and show their skills during Saturday’s win over the Ottawa Senators. [RDS]
  • Taking a look at what the Canadiens assistant coaching staff could look like next season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • It certainly seems like Carey Price won’t be suiting up with the Canadiens this season, and that might be a good thing. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Three potential targets for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes during free agency. [The Hockey Writers]
  • A look at Nick Suzuki’s All-Star Weekend.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The NHL “hit it out of the park” with Nashville’s outdoor game that was part hockey game and part music festival. [NHL]
  • The only way to save Olympic hockey is to bring NHL players back into the fold. [Toronto Sun]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe says that goaltender Jack Campbell “has to be better” after they barely pulled off a 10-7 win over Detroit on Saturday. [TSN]
  • The IIHF will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its upcoming events. [Sportsnet]
  • Wayne Gretzky weighs in.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...