Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield continue to shine under Martin St. Louis’ direction. [RDS]
- They weren’t the only ones to have a burst of confidence and show their skills during Saturday’s win over the Ottawa Senators. [RDS]
- Taking a look at what the Canadiens assistant coaching staff could look like next season. [Montreal Gazette]
- It certainly seems like Carey Price won’t be suiting up with the Canadiens this season, and that might be a good thing. [The Hockey Writers]
- Three potential targets for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes during free agency. [The Hockey Writers]
- A look at Nick Suzuki’s All-Star Weekend.
Here's some Nick Suzuki to brighten your Sunday.#GoHabsGo | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/y6kTSat9zw— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 27, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The NHL “hit it out of the park” with Nashville’s outdoor game that was part hockey game and part music festival. [NHL]
- The only way to save Olympic hockey is to bring NHL players back into the fold. [Toronto Sun]
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe says that goaltender Jack Campbell “has to be better” after they barely pulled off a 10-7 win over Detroit on Saturday. [TSN]
- The IIHF will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its upcoming events. [Sportsnet]
- Wayne Gretzky weighs in.
