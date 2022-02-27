Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs’ hockey operations department is expected to grow with the signing of skills coach Adam Nicholas in the coming week. [Sportsnet]
- Mathieu Perreault, who returned to the lineup last night, knows that the next few weeks are a chance to showcase himself to contenders around the league. [La Presse]
- A new approach to how things are done on the ice has the Canadiens looking like a different team. [Montreal Gazette]
- It’s still the same players who had trouble winning in the first 50 games of the season, however. [Le Nouvelliste]
- Thursday’s game in Calgary promises to be a loud one:
On March 3, the Calgary Flames will be the first Canadian NHL team to return to hosting full capacity games without any vaccination or masking requirements.#COVID19AB #ableg https://t.co/V869KWUJGZ— Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) February 26, 2022
- As we saw for the Canadiens players, the organization also provided a medical update for the Laval Rocket, including an expected return for Alex Belzile in three weeks, but a setback for Lukas Vejdemo. [Laval Rocket]
- Seeing the ECHL as competition, the LNAH will suspend any player from its league who chooses to play for an ECHL team. [Le Nouvelliste]
- The Pierrefonds Barracudas honoured the memory of 16-year-old player Lucas Gaudet, who was killed outside a school in Pointe Claire on February 8. [Global News]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Filip Forsberg could be traded ahead of the deadline if no promising progress is made in contract negotiations. [32 Thoughts]
- The Arizona Coyotes players, along with NHLPA representatives, met with team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez to discuss the future of the team, and the reputation the club is developing across the league. [Sportsnet]
- The Chicago Blackhawks’ general manager search is down to three people: interim GM Kyle Davidson, Mathieu Darche, and Chicago Cubs asisstant GM Jeff Greenberg. [NBC Chicago]
- Following Pekka Rinne’s jersey retirement, Roberto Luongo and Tuukka Rask may be the next goalies whose names are lifted to the rafters. [NHL.com]
- Alexander Ovechkin answered questions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday. [NHL.com]
- Finnish team Jokerit pulled out of the KHL Playoffs because of the invasion. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...