Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: That makes five

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Josh Anderson is good to go. That’s all I needed to know.

The Hamburgler gets the nod against his former team.

Five-game winning streak here we come!

First period

Hammond stops the first Sens shot easily. The second shot hits the iron. Let’s hope the third doesn’t go further than that.

Anderson holds everyone off as he makes his way towards Murray, passes to Suzuki but he misses the net. No biggie. Lotsa time for this line.

Hammond gets his legs taken out from under him by... Lehky?

Time to take a commercial break to sweep the hamburgers off the ice. Who would have thought hamburgers could be a sign of love?

Murray stops a Lehky shot. Knock that off, Murray.

If at first you don’t succeed...

A Lehky goal!!

Shots are even and no penalties. A pretty civil period. I don’t see this lasting much longer.

Second period

As I was saying, Chiarot heads to the box for the first penalty of the game.

The Sens stroll on in through the neutral zone and White ties it up on the man advantage.

An interference call on Zub against Gallagher gives us a shot at the power play.

Then Gally immediately gets called and off to 4-on-4 we go.

Caufield sets Chiarot up for the shot and... Chiarot misses by a mile.

Evans on the rush... so close but Murray’s leg gets in the way.

Now that’s seeing through traffic. Hammond makes the save and the Sen is so close in front of him that I’m pretty sure he also got part of his jersey in his glove.

Lehky surprises everyone by winding up and firing the puck almost from the blue line and straight past Murray for his second of the night!!

Third period

Gallagher heads to the box again. I have a bad feeling about this.

Hammond is making me feel better.

Gally sets up shop and battles Murray for the puck but the ref gets trigger happy on the whistle and blows on a loose puck. Can you guess what happens next? Raise your hand if you guessed pile up on Gallagher.

Watching Anderson work his way into the offensive zone just doesn’t get old.

Tkachuk trips Anderson and off to the power play we go with three minutes left.

Let the winning streak continue!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Nice that the fans at Canadian Tire Centre got to see their team win

2) They’re still just a point up on Arizona, so it’s a win-win situation at the moment

1) Glory to Ukraine