Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East/One (English), TVA Sports (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The Montreal Canadiens put together another great game on Wednesday night to run their winning streak to four games. Through that run, their margin of victory grew from one goal in two extra-time victories, to three versus the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 decision, and finally a four-goal edge when the top line went to work versus the Buffalo Sabres, and Samuel Montembeault earned his first NHL shutout at the other end.

Now they go up against an Ottawa Senators team that is well back of the teams in the playoff race, but still finding ways to hang with opponents despite some injuries. The Canadiens have been no exception in recent years, as these matches often end up coming down to the wire with plenty of altercations throughout the 60 minutes.

Maybe that desire to compete with every opponent will be what finally slows down Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Josh Anderson, the latter of whom escaped serious injury from a puck to the face in the last game and will rejoin his linemates. Those three have been charging through the competition for the entirety of this winning streak, all bringing a different set of skills to the table, and Ottawa’s only hope is to find ways to prevent them from making their dangerous connections in the offensive zone.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Brendan Gallagher Mike Hoffman Mathieu Perreault Artturi Lehkonen Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Laurent Dauphin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Andrew Hammond Samuel Montembeault

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Defencemen Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Tim Stützle Adam Gaudette Zach Sanford Nick Paul Connor Brown Alex Formenton Chris Tierney Tyler Ennis Parker Kelly Colin White Austin Watson Dylan Gambrell

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Victor Mete Artem Zub Nick Holden Josh Brown Erik Brannstrom