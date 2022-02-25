Montreal Canadiens injury updates: Carey Price will stay off ice

The Montreal Canadiens have updated the status of several players after practice on Friday, including that of goaltender Carey Price.

Price’s off-ice rehab is progressing, and is doing better but he will not return to the ice in the next week, per the team.

Joel Armia is day-to-day and practiced with the team on Friday in a non-contact jersey. He will not play Saturday in Ottawa.

Paul Byron has an upper-body injury following Wednesday’s game. He’s receiving treatment and feeling better but there is no timeline for his return.

Joel Edmundson practiced with the team in a non-contact jersey and will not travel to Ottawa.

Mathieu Perreault is practicing with the team in full and remains day-to-day.

Josh Anderson took part in the full practice on Friday and should play on Saturday. He left Wednesday’s game with an injury.

Jake Allen practiced and is progressing.

Jonathan Drouin became a father to a baby boy on February 17. He also returned to skating on his own, but will not travel to Ottawa.

Félicitations à Jonathan Drouin et sa conjointe, Marie-Laurence, devenus parents d'un garçon le 17 février! ❤️



Congratulations to Jonathan Drouin and his girlfriend, Marie-Laurence, who welcomed a baby boy on February 17! pic.twitter.com/E7tvkbD9mP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Corey Schueneman, who had been in COVID-19 protocol, practiced with the team and is out of protocol.