Friday Habs Headlines: Modernizing

Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Could the rebuild come with a splash on the UFA market this summer? [TSN]
- “We’re playing with more speed than we have all year”: How Martin St. Louis is creating a culture shift. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens must modernize their defence. [The Hockey Writers]
- In order to get back to what has constituted the DNA of the glory of the franchise, the Canadiens will need to get back to that spirit of innovation. [The Athletic]
- Réjean Houle’s history with Martin St. Louis started when he turned the player away from training camp in 1995. [La Presse]
- Is this not a good year to have the first overall selection? [RDS]
- Barring any further catastrophes, the AHL All-Star Classic will finally make its way to Laval in 2023. [The Hockey News]
Around the hockey world and elsewhere
- Interest in Calvin de Haan is growing as both a comparable and a potential alternative to Ben Chiarot. [The Fourth Period]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaches recorded a special video message for Rodion Amirov to start Thursday’s morning skate. [Sportsnet]
- The state of the 12 new coaches in the NHL this season. [ESPN]
- Analyzing the trade deadline big board. [The Athletic]
- Is the drop-pass actually good? [The Hockey News]
- The rise of the Florida Panthers, as seen through the eyes of Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. [The Athletic]
- Corey Perry’s milestone night: ‘Four hundred goals? That’s freaking amazing’ [The Athletic]
- What impact will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have on hockey? [The Daily Faceoff]
- Bobby Hull didn’t deserve to be an ambassador for Chicago’s NHL team in the first place. [CBC]
- Tyler McGregor and the rest of the Canadian para-hockey team is looking for a better result in Beijing after losing the Gold Medal Game against Team USA at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang. [CBC]
