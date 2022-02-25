 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Modernizing

In today’s links, the odds of some big additions this summer, a culture shift in Montreal, questioning Shane Wright, and Calvin de Haan as a comparable to Ben Chiarot.

By Nathan Ni
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Could the rebuild come with a splash on the UFA market this summer? [TSN]
  • “We’re playing with more speed than we have all year”: How Martin St. Louis is creating a culture shift. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens must modernize their defence. [The Hockey Writers]
  • In order to get back to what has constituted the DNA of the glory of the franchise, the Canadiens will need to get back to that spirit of innovation. [The Athletic]
  • Réjean Houle’s history with Martin St. Louis started when he turned the player away from training camp in 1995. [La Presse]
  • Is this not a good year to have the first overall selection? [RDS]
  • Barring any further catastrophes, the AHL All-Star Classic will finally make its way to Laval in 2023. [The Hockey News]

Around the hockey world and elsewhere

  • Interest in Calvin de Haan is growing as both a comparable and a potential alternative to Ben Chiarot. [The Fourth Period]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs players and coaches recorded a special video message for Rodion Amirov to start Thursday’s morning skate. [Sportsnet]
  • The state of the 12 new coaches in the NHL this season. [ESPN]
  • Analyzing the trade deadline big board. [The Athletic]
  • Is the drop-pass actually good? [The Hockey News]
  • The rise of the Florida Panthers, as seen through the eyes of Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. [The Athletic]
  • Corey Perry’s milestone night: ‘Four hundred goals? That’s freaking amazing’ [The Athletic]
  • What impact will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have on hockey? [The Daily Faceoff]
  • Bobby Hull didn’t deserve to be an ambassador for Chicago’s NHL team in the first place. [CBC]
  • Tyler McGregor and the rest of the Canadian para-hockey team is looking for a better result in Beijing after losing the Gold Medal Game against Team USA at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang. [CBC]

