Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The culture change under Martin St. Louis has the Habs having fun and playing as a team again. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens will provide a medical update on Carey Price on Friday, [TSN]
- Most recently the vice president of hockey operations and legal affairs, John Sedgwick has been promoted to assistant general manager. [EOTP]
- The Habs show leadership by not only sporting black warm-up jerseys this week to celebrate Black History Month but by also offering support beyond February. [Montreal Gazette]
- If he keeps this up, we want him for a long time.
"I intend to be here a long time and I know i'm going to have to earn that and prove that."@mstlouis_26 joined @SNChrisSimpson on the Big Picture to talk about his time with the @CanadiensMTL so far, what his late mother would think and his future with the organization. pic.twitter.com/mDUOIPxMyI— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- While undergoing treatment for another injury, Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Rodion Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumour but his focus isn’t concern for himself, it’s inspiring others. [Sportsnet]
- Olympic gold medalist Emily Clark gets a kick out of her reception as she returns home to Saskatoon. [Global News]
- Forty-one-year-old former NHLer Sean Avery has signed a contract with the ECHL 10 years after retiring. [Sportsnet]
- The Premier Hockey Federation takes another step forward as they increase team salary caps and roster size for the rest of this season. [CBC]
- Toronto’s Jake Muzzin was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday after colliding with Montreal’s Chris Wideman during Monday’s matchup. [TSN]
Loading comments...