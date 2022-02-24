 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: The Canadiens’ culture change has them playing as a team again

In today’s links, Habs’ culture change is for the better, Price update coming this week, new assistant GM, the PHF takes another step forward, and more.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The culture change under Martin St. Louis has the Habs having fun and playing as a team again. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens will provide a medical update on Carey Price on Friday, [TSN]
  • Most recently the vice president of hockey operations and legal affairs, John Sedgwick has been promoted to assistant general manager. [EOTP]
  • The Habs show leadership by not only sporting black warm-up jerseys this week to celebrate Black History Month but by also offering support beyond February. [Montreal Gazette]
  • If he keeps this up, we want him for a long time.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • While undergoing treatment for another injury, Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Rodion Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumour but his focus isn’t concern for himself, it’s inspiring others. [Sportsnet]
  • Olympic gold medalist Emily Clark gets a kick out of her reception as she returns home to Saskatoon. [Global News]
  • Forty-one-year-old former NHLer Sean Avery has signed a contract with the ECHL 10 years after retiring. [Sportsnet]
  • The Premier Hockey Federation takes another step forward as they increase team salary caps and roster size for the rest of this season. [CBC]
  • Toronto’s Jake Muzzin was placed on the injured reserve on Wednesday after colliding with Montreal’s Chris Wideman during Monday’s matchup. [TSN]

