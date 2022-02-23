[Injury Report] Josh Anderson will not return after taking a puck to the face

UPDATE: Anderson has been cleared by doctors at a local hospital:

Josh Anderson and Paul Byron (upper-body) were transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but are back with the team.



There is no timeline on their return to the lineup. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2022

Already down one winger when Paul Byron was knocked out of action in the first period, the second frame claimed Josh Anderson after an awkward shot block caught him in the face. He also won’t be able to re-enter the contest.

Josh Anderson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Josh Anderson won't return to the game tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2022

Fortunately, much of the force seemed to have been taken by his visor, and after initially being quite concerned for his own health was able to skate off the ice under his own power. We will have to wait to learn the extent of the injury, and whether Anderson is able to play on Saturday.