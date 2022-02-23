 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[Injury Report] Josh Anderson will not return after taking a puck to the face

Anderson skated off by himself after a shot hit him close to the eye.

By Justin Blades

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

UPDATE: Anderson has been cleared by doctors at a local hospital:

Already down one winger when Paul Byron was knocked out of action in the first period, the second frame claimed Josh Anderson after an awkward shot block caught him in the face. He also won’t be able to re-enter the contest.

Fortunately, much of the force seemed to have been taken by his visor, and after initially being quite concerned for his own health was able to skate off the ice under his own power. We will have to wait to learn the extent of the injury, and whether Anderson is able to play on Saturday.

