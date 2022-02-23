Canadiens vs. Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet East/One (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the Sabres region: MSG-Buffalo

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Just getting to two wins in a row was quite a feat for this Montreal Canadiens team, and they’ve since run that to three. Now they’re in truly unprecedented territory trying for a fourth consecutive victory, something the club hasn’t achieved since January 12 to 18, 2019.

In order to get to that elusive number, they need to overcome a Buffalo Sabres team they’ve yet to beat all season. The most recent defeat came the game before this current run started when Jeff Skinner opened the scoring and closed it with his fourth tally of the night.

The Sabres followed that up with another lopsided win, but have since been handed a string of losses, so their current streak of results could be run to four as well tonight if they get outscored once more.

At this point we can be quite confident that Montreal’s top line will perform well in the contest, just getting another major bump in confidence with a seven-point game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. We also saw contributions from Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, so there are plenty of options further down the lineup capable of supplementing the offence.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Paul Byron Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Buffalo Sabres projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Alex Tuch Peyton Krebs Casey Mittelstadt Dylan Cozens Rasmus Asplund Mark Jankowski Brandon Biro Anders Bjork Cody Eakin John Hayden

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Rasmus Dahlin Henri Jokiharju Mattias Samuelsson Casey Fitzgerald Jacob Bryson Mark Pysyk