Canadiens vs. Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs aim to extend their winning streak to four games.

By Justin Blades
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet East/One (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the Sabres region: MSG-Buffalo
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

Just getting to two wins in a row was quite a feat for this Montreal Canadiens team, and they’ve since run that to three. Now they’re in truly unprecedented territory trying for a fourth consecutive victory, something the club hasn’t achieved since January 12 to 18, 2019.

In order to get to that elusive number, they need to overcome a Buffalo Sabres team they’ve yet to beat all season. The most recent defeat came the game before this current run started when Jeff Skinner opened the scoring and closed it with his fourth tally of the night.

The Sabres followed that up with another lopsided win, but have since been handed a string of losses, so their current streak of results could be run to four as well tonight if they get outscored once more.

At this point we can be quite confident that Montreal’s top line will perform well in the contest, just getting another major bump in confidence with a seven-point game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. We also saw contributions from Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, so there are plenty of options further down the lineup capable of supplementing the offence.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Paul Byron
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Buffalo Sabres projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jeff Skinner Tage Thompson Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs Casey Mittelstadt Dylan Cozens
Rasmus Asplund Mark Jankowski Brandon Biro
Anders Bjork Cody Eakin John Hayden

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Rasmus Dahlin Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson Casey Fitzgerald
Jacob Bryson Mark Pysyk

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Craig Anderson Dustin Tokarski

