Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “To be successful as a team in this league and as an individual I think you need some swagger and I think we’re building a lot of swagger right now.” Martin St. Louis likes the direction of his team. [Montreal Gazette]
- Five observations on the Canadiens’ big win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Athletic]
- Engagement and commitment are translating into victories. [RDS]
- Is the team’s resurgence under St. Louis an important first step or a mirage? [La Presse]
- St. Louis was forged by four years at the University of Vermont. [Montreal Gazette]
- A look at Cole Caufield’s resurgence with the Montreal Canadiens. [The Daily Faceoff Show (Podcast)]
- Grading the Tyler Toffoli trade. [ClutchPoints]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is enjoying a renaissance season after taking more responsibility. [Daily Faceoff]
- A tier list for who’s available at the trade deadline. [ESPN]
- Eight prospects who could be moved. [The Athletic]
- EOTP’s Patrik Bexell provides a report on draft prospects Marco Kasper and Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NBC].
- Every single time people start talking about whether Connor McDavid is drawing penalties, he starts getting more calls ... until the heat dies down and the cycle repeats itself. [TSN]
- Joël Bouchard talks about a challenging season in San Diego. [Montreal Gazette]
- How would a prolonged absence for Jake Muzzin affect the Toronto Maple Leafs’ plans at the deadline? [TSN]
- Who says no? How the Leafs could trade for a top four defender. [The Athletic]
- For NHL goaltenders, stretching the body’s limits comes at a cost: ‘It’s not too natural.’ [The Athletic]
- The IIHF has suspended Andri Denyskin for one year from any international competitions for making a racist gesture toward Jalen Smereck during a Ukrainian Hockey League game. [Sportsnet]
- Eteläpääty, Jokerit Helsinki’s largest fan association, is demanding that the club withdraw from the KHL in light of the Russian Federation’s actions towards Ukraine. [YLE (Finnish) | Eteläpääty (Finnish)]
