 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Building swagger

In today’s links, Martin St. Louis draws the spotlight, Cole Caufield’s resurgence, and the trade deadline approaches.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “To be successful as a team in this league and as an individual I think you need some swagger and I think we’re building a lot of swagger right now.” Martin St. Louis likes the direction of his team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Five observations on the Canadiens’ big win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. [The Athletic]
  • Engagement and commitment are translating into victories. [RDS]
  • Is the team’s resurgence under St. Louis an important first step or a mirage? [La Presse]
  • St. Louis was forged by four years at the University of Vermont. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A look at Cole Caufield’s resurgence with the Montreal Canadiens. [The Daily Faceoff Show (Podcast)]
  • Grading the Tyler Toffoli trade. [ClutchPoints]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is enjoying a renaissance season after taking more responsibility. [Daily Faceoff]
  • A tier list for who’s available at the trade deadline. [ESPN]
  • Eight prospects who could be moved. [The Athletic]
  • EOTP’s Patrik Bexell provides a report on draft prospects Marco Kasper and Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NBC].
  • Every single time people start talking about whether Connor McDavid is drawing penalties, he starts getting more calls ... until the heat dies down and the cycle repeats itself. [TSN]
  • Joël Bouchard talks about a challenging season in San Diego. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How would a prolonged absence for Jake Muzzin affect the Toronto Maple Leafs’ plans at the deadline? [TSN]
  • Who says no? How the Leafs could trade for a top four defender. [The Athletic]
  • For NHL goaltenders, stretching the body’s limits comes at a cost: ‘It’s not too natural.’ [The Athletic]
  • The IIHF has suspended Andri Denyskin for one year from any international competitions for making a racist gesture toward Jalen Smereck during a Ukrainian Hockey League game. [Sportsnet]
  • Eteläpääty, Jokerit Helsinki’s largest fan association, is demanding that the club withdraw from the KHL in light of the Russian Federation’s actions towards Ukraine. [YLE (Finnish) | Eteläpääty (Finnish)]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...