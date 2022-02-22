 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Family Matters

A heart-warmer about Josh Anderson and his family, Habs honour members of the community for Black History Month, trade deadline chatter, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Playing for the Canadiens means a lot to Josh Anderson, and it means a lot to his family too.
  • The Habs honored Pierreson Vaval and Grace Campbell who have made huge contributions to the community. [Canadiens]
  • Montreal wore some beautiful warm up jerseys yesterday to raise money for Pour3Points, a group that supports youth from disadvantaged neighborhoods in Montreal. [Twitter]
  • Ryan Poehling progressing well, Nick Suzuki’s rapid rise to leadership, the Hamburglar, and more. [The Athletic]
  • Ben Chiarot’s return to the ice has led to a corresponding uptick in trade chatter. [The Hockey News]
  • Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot are both on the board ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
  • Habs announce that funds raised during Black History Month will help Hockey 4 Youth teach new Canadians hockey. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sportsnet writers weigh in on which teams or players they’re most interested in watching ahead of the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • Leafs acquire goalie Carter Hutton from the Coyotes. [TSN]
  • The San Jose Sharks claim Ryan Dzingel from Toronto. [TSN]
  • Phil Kessel is a front-runner to be on the move from Arizona at the deadline. If he does get dealt, where might he go? [NBC Sports]
  • In addition to Kessel, Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux, and quite a few otherse could be on the the move. [NHL]
  • Cale Makar has always been a game changer, and not just on the ice. [The Athletic]
  • Bobby Hull will no longer serve as team ambassador for the Blackhawks. [TSN | NBC Sports]
  • A junior hockey player in the USPHL has been banned from the league for life after punching a referee. [Yahoo!Sports]
  • Even prior to the pandemic, the number of officials in minor hockey was dropping. It’s become even more of a problem since. [TVA]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...