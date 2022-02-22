Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Playing for the Canadiens means a lot to Josh Anderson, and it means a lot to his family too.
Josh Anderson’s parents, Gary & Michelle, own and run a restaurant in Waterdown, Ontario. On game days, with the @CanadiensMTL game on all the TVs and Josh playing, it’s like the whole family is under the same roof.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2022
Home Team Heroes presented by @Sobeys pic.twitter.com/rvz8V5ZBr7
- The Habs honored Pierreson Vaval and Grace Campbell who have made huge contributions to the community. [Canadiens]
- Montreal wore some beautiful warm up jerseys yesterday to raise money for Pour3Points, a group that supports youth from disadvantaged neighborhoods in Montreal. [Twitter]
Magnifique— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 21, 2022
» https://t.co/hFPKVFcHTd#MoisdelhistoiredesNoirs | #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NKHUbLe3MD
- Ryan Poehling progressing well, Nick Suzuki’s rapid rise to leadership, the Hamburglar, and more. [The Athletic]
- Ben Chiarot’s return to the ice has led to a corresponding uptick in trade chatter. [The Hockey News]
- Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot are both on the board ahead of the deadline. [The Athletic]
- Habs announce that funds raised during Black History Month will help Hockey 4 Youth teach new Canadians hockey. [Twitter]
Funds raised during #BlackHistoryMonth in 2021 will allow @Hockey4Youth to teach 21 girls from Henri-Bourassa High School in Montreal North how to skate this winter.#GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation pic.twitter.com/j93x783ObA— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 21, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Sportsnet writers weigh in on which teams or players they’re most interested in watching ahead of the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Leafs acquire goalie Carter Hutton from the Coyotes. [TSN]
- The San Jose Sharks claim Ryan Dzingel from Toronto. [TSN]
- Phil Kessel is a front-runner to be on the move from Arizona at the deadline. If he does get dealt, where might he go? [NBC Sports]
- In addition to Kessel, Marc-Andre Fleury, Claude Giroux, and quite a few otherse could be on the the move. [NHL]
- Cale Makar has always been a game changer, and not just on the ice. [The Athletic]
- Bobby Hull will no longer serve as team ambassador for the Blackhawks. [TSN | NBC Sports]
- A junior hockey player in the USPHL has been banned from the league for life after punching a referee. [Yahoo!Sports]
- Even prior to the pandemic, the number of officials in minor hockey was dropping. It’s become even more of a problem since. [TVA]
Loading comments...