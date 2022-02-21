Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Mike Hoffman scores on a no-look shot The Canadiens have broken the game open. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Feb 21, 2022, 8:11pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Mike Hoffman scores on a no-look shot Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images The offence has come alive in front of fans at the Bell Centre. Pew Pew pic.twitter.com/3BThEUo1Im— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 22, 2022 In This Stream 2020-21 Game 51: Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs [Highlight] Mike Hoffman scores on a no-look shot Call it boring, call it tactical, but Montreal’s overtime plan is working View all 12 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Rem Pitlick scores the Habs’ fifth goal [Highlight] Josh Anderson loves playing the Leafs [Highlight] Cole Caufield makes it a 2-0 game [Highlight] Josh Anderson sticks with the play to open the scoring Habs vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread Game 51: Habs vs. Maple Leafs Loading comments...
