Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: We’re going streaking

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Dare we dream big and go for a winning streak?

Why not, I say. Why the heck not?

First period

Pitlick steals the puck, takes off down the ice and... crashes into Mrazek. Got a little too excited there did ya, Rem?

Anderson parks himself in front of the net, it takes three attempts but he notches his 11th of the season and opens the scoring!

Oh dear, the Leafs are the first ones to the power play as Kulak heads to the box. This could be bad.

Nope, all good.

Not sure what just happened but someone just literally rolled over on Caufield.

There ya go, the second time Caufield gets hauled down the Leafs get called.

Caufield almost capitalizes on the call but Mrazek doesn’t fall for it.

Anderson and Caufield team up to beat all Leafs down the ice, Anderson passes (yes, passes) to Caufield who goes top shelf and we’re heading into the second 2-0!

Second period

Muzzin loses control of the puck but Hoffman doesn’t as he shoots the puck under Mrazek’s arm and into the net 38 seconds in!

And...AND... we’ve only had 10 shots on goal. Ten.

Anderson with a mini breakaway but doesn’t get this one past Mrazek. The night’s still young.

Marner gets one off the goalpost. Good for you, Marney. That was pretty close.

Caufield feeds the puck to Anderson right in front of the net but Mrazek’s glove stole the puck.

I feel like I’m writing Anderson and Caufield a lot tonight. And I am very okay with that.

Habs PK is victorious again. I’m giggling. I haven’t giggled all season.

Anderson from Caufield and we’re 4-0!! Did I not warn you that the night was still young?

I’m gonna switch it up a bit now... Gally to Pitlick and we’ve got ourselves a 5-0 game on 20 shots!

It couldn’t be better timing to have the fans back in the stands. Ole, Ole never sounded so sweet.

With 28 seconds Suzuki checks Holl, Spezza takes a shot at Suzuki for it and the Habs are having none of it. Pile up!

Third period

The Leafs finally manage to get on the board after Rielly’s shot goes off the pant leg of Mikheyev.

Oh no...

45 seconds later Engvall makes it 2-0.

Shake it off Monty. Hang in there. Pleeeeease.

No call on the stick to Suzuki’s face or Marner’s shoulder to Byron’s face.

Oh, I see how this period is going to go.

No blocking pucks, Josh. I forbid it.

The Habs got their third win in a row...

With a 5-2 win...

Over the Leafs...

Now, that was fun hockey!

