Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: We’re going streaking

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Dare we dream big and go for a winning streak?
- Why not, I say. Why the heck not?
First period
- Pitlick steals the puck, takes off down the ice and... crashes into Mrazek. Got a little too excited there did ya, Rem?
- Anderson parks himself in front of the net, it takes three attempts but he notches his 11th of the season and opens the scoring!
- Oh dear, the Leafs are the first ones to the power play as Kulak heads to the box. This could be bad.
- Nope, all good.
- Not sure what just happened but someone just literally rolled over on Caufield.
- There ya go, the second time Caufield gets hauled down the Leafs get called.
- Caufield almost capitalizes on the call but Mrazek doesn’t fall for it.
- Anderson and Caufield team up to beat all Leafs down the ice, Anderson passes (yes, passes) to Caufield who goes top shelf and we’re heading into the second 2-0!
Second period
- Muzzin loses control of the puck but Hoffman doesn’t as he shoots the puck under Mrazek’s arm and into the net 38 seconds in!
- And...AND... we’ve only had 10 shots on goal. Ten.
- Anderson with a mini breakaway but doesn’t get this one past Mrazek. The night’s still young.
- Marner gets one off the goalpost. Good for you, Marney. That was pretty close.
- Caufield feeds the puck to Anderson right in front of the net but Mrazek’s glove stole the puck.
- I feel like I’m writing Anderson and Caufield a lot tonight. And I am very okay with that.
- Habs PK is victorious again. I’m giggling. I haven’t giggled all season.
- Anderson from Caufield and we’re 4-0!! Did I not warn you that the night was still young?
- I’m gonna switch it up a bit now... Gally to Pitlick and we’ve got ourselves a 5-0 game on 20 shots!
- It couldn’t be better timing to have the fans back in the stands. Ole, Ole never sounded so sweet.
- With 28 seconds Suzuki checks Holl, Spezza takes a shot at Suzuki for it and the Habs are having none of it. Pile up!
Third period
- The Leafs finally manage to get on the board after Rielly’s shot goes off the pant leg of Mikheyev.
- Oh no...
- 45 seconds later Engvall makes it 2-0.
- Shake it off Monty. Hang in there. Pleeeeease.
- No call on the stick to Suzuki’s face or Marner’s shoulder to Byron’s face.
- Oh, I see how this period is going to go.
- No blocking pucks, Josh. I forbid it.
- The Habs got their third win in a row...
- With a 5-2 win...
- Over the Leafs...
- Now, that was fun hockey!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This is the rule
2) Now that would be a plot twist
1) At least their fourth line is good!
