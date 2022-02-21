 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens need to slow down their powerful opponent if they want to earn another win.

By Justin Blades
Toronto Maple Leafs v Montreal Canadiens - Game Six Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs got very familiar with one another last year, with 10 regular-season matchups before going the distance in a best-of seven playoff round. Tonight they see each other for the second of just four times this season, without the prospect of a post-season meeting this time around.

Contender status is now some way off for a Habs team that has begun a rebuild, working to move players out rather than adding them for a Stanley Cup run. But no matter the difference in quality of the teams, they typically put on good performances in their matchups.

The first game of this season was a tight 2-1 win for Toronto in which Montreal led in shots. Toronto’s offensive output has ballooned since, while Montreal’s has stayed at a league-low level, The Habs are beginning to look a bit more dangerous now with a strong power-play formation and the improved play of Cole Caufield and Jeff Petry. Those two might find themselves on the scoreboard once again in this game if they continue their solid play, but it’s going to be difficult for the Habs to keep pace with some of the top scorers in the NHL they’ll be facing.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Paul Byron
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfott John Tavares William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev David Kampf Ondrej Kase
Pierre Engvall Jason Spezza Wayne Simmonds

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Morgan Rielly T.J. Brodie
Jake Muzzin Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin Justin Holl

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Petr Mrazek Jack Campbell

