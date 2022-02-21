Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs got very familiar with one another last year, with 10 regular-season matchups before going the distance in a best-of seven playoff round. Tonight they see each other for the second of just four times this season, without the prospect of a post-season meeting this time around.

Contender status is now some way off for a Habs team that has begun a rebuild, working to move players out rather than adding them for a Stanley Cup run. But no matter the difference in quality of the teams, they typically put on good performances in their matchups.

The first game of this season was a tight 2-1 win for Toronto in which Montreal led in shots. Toronto’s offensive output has ballooned since, while Montreal’s has stayed at a league-low level, The Habs are beginning to look a bit more dangerous now with a strong power-play formation and the improved play of Cole Caufield and Jeff Petry. Those two might find themselves on the scoreboard once again in this game if they continue their solid play, but it’s going to be difficult for the Habs to keep pace with some of the top scorers in the NHL they’ll be facing.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Paul Byron Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta Ryan Poehling Artturi Lehkonen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Michael Bunting Auston Matthews Mitch Marner Alexander Kerfott John Tavares William Nylander Ilya Mikheyev David Kampf Ondrej Kase Pierre Engvall Jason Spezza Wayne Simmonds

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Morgan Rielly T.J. Brodie Jake Muzzin Timothy Liljegren Rasmus Sandin Justin Holl