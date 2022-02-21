 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Habs Headlines: “It’s not luck” that Andrew Hammond is back in the NHL

In today’s links, Hammond takes full advantage of his new opportunity, Poulin turns down ECHL interest, Finland wins their first-ever Olympic gold medal, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Welcome back to the NHL Andrew Hammond!
  • Hammond led the Canadiens to their first back-to-back win of the season on Sunday and coach St. Louis says, “it’s not luck that he’s back here.” [CBC]
  • The Habs’ latest goaltender never gave up and is grateful for this opportunity. [RDS]
  • For Martin St. Louis “hockey is hockey” and he’s working on bringing his modern coaching concepts to the Canadiens’ bench. [The Athletic]
  • The GM of the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions said he’s interested in signing Marie-Philip Poulin but she has no interest and will continue working toward creating a women’s league. [Toronto Star]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Edmonton Oilers Markus Niemelainen was fined $2,043.75 for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets Kristian Vesalainen. [TSN]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM Kyle Dubas believes the Nick Ritchie trade was good for both the Leafs and Arizona Coyotes, but Dubas was clearly the winner. [Sportsnet]
  • Emile Francis, who rebuilt the New York Rangers’ franchise as both a coach and GM, passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. [The New York Times]
  • Team Russia looked like the favorites to win Olympic gold but Finland swooped in with the upset to take home their first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal. [CBC]
  • PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia will not be renewing her contract after the Isobel Cup Playoffs. [The Ice Garden]

More From Eyes On The Prize

