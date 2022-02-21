Bottom Six Minutes 50: Making the Montreal Canadiens fun again

For the first time since their series against the Vegas Golden Knights back in the 2021 playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens have won back-to-back games. While the New York Islanders haven’t exactly looked like Stanley Cup contenders themselves this season, Montreal can rejoice in

More important than points in the standing, the Habs have become fun to watch again.

Since Martin St. Louis took over as head coach, virtually everyone who follows this team has noticed a massive shift in the way they’re playing. Their compete level has risen exponentially, they look like they’re having fun, and the fans are having fun watching them.

What stands out the most — and provides some extra entertainment value — is how good they look in the three-on-three overtime format. It is a far cry from last year’s team that was so tentative in the extra frame they often looked scared to be there. They’re doing it with a team that is much weaker on paper, so clearly the St. Louis coaching philosophy has improved something that was a significant weak point for last year’s iteration of the Tricolore.

They are constantly looking to attack, rather than repeatedly backtrack into the neutral zone in fear of turning the puck over. Though it didn’t work this time, it was easy on the eyes, and it allowed us to see two electrifying shootout goals from Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick.

My word Cole Caufield pic.twitter.com/wNEykJIj0J — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 20, 2022

Everything appears to be getting better, even though the roster is weaker than it was at the beginning of the season. When management executes more moves that are expected to be forthcoming, the roster will get even weaker on paper, but it doesn’t seem that will matter.

Even if they start losing again tonight, entertaining hockey like they’ve been playing will go a long way for this fan base.

