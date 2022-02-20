 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Islanders Top Six Minutes: Welcome back to the NHL, Andrew Hammond!

The Habs have a long, winding road ahead of them, but compared to earlier, they are now putting in a competitive effort on a daily basis.

By Anton Rasegård
/ new
NHL: FEB 20 Canadiens at Islanders Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pre-Game

First Period

  • Early power play opportunity here. Can the Habs strike first?
  • Yes, they can. But not on the power play.
  • Michael Pezzetta puts his voluminous body on the line to redirect a Petry shot past Ilya Sorokin.
  • Who will have the biggest rise on this summer’s Top 25 Under 25; Michael Pezzetta or Frederik Dichow?
  • Last year, out of 42 eligible players, I had Pezzetta at number 41 and Dichow at number 40.
  • That right there tells you guys all you need about my knowledge of hockey prospects and their potential...
  • Well, at least I had Arvid Henrikson below them both.
  • Hammond saves shot after shot. Helps kill off a penalty on Big Joshua Anderson.
  • Habs will begin the second period playing two men down.

Second Period

  • Petry got credited with the goal. Apparently it never touched Pezzetta.
  • Brrrrring, brrrrring! What’s that?
  • Is that the phone ringing with GMs on the other line, asking for Petry’s price ahead of the trade deadline?
  • Palmieri ties it up on a rebound off Hammond, while the Islanders still had 30 seconds left on the second of the two penalties.
  • All Hamburglar jokes aside, Andrew is doing very well for a goalie who hasn’t seen NHL action in several years.
  • Being named Kale and living in LA... Wow, that must have been a match made in heaven.
  • The referees aren’t fans of vegetables, so they send young Clague to the box for a tripping.
  • Caufield so close to give the Habs another lead from the power play. Sorokin got his pad on a near-ranged tap-in.
  • Instead, it’s his winger linemate, Big Powerhorse Joshua A, who scores the go-ahead goal.
  • Great little wrister from #17, but Sorokin won’t be happy to have let that one past him.

Third Period

  • Both netminders put on a strong effort here in the third, keeping it a close game.
  • Gotta love to watch the change in confidence on both Suzuki and Caufield right now.
  • Combine that with a heavy-hitting Romanov and an emerging Poehling, and there are at least glimpses of future hope on the horizon.
  • The referees seem to have swallowed their whistles when Laurent Dauphin gets taken down by Palmieri right in front of the net with a clear scoring chance.
  • Love to watch the change in overall intensity compared to just a few weeks ago.
  • Everyone seems more confident with and without the puck with the new guy in charge.
  • Brock Nelson ties up the contest on an out of the blue breakaway with just under three minutes left.

OT

  • GAAAAAAHH MADNESS!
  • And we’re off to the shootout.

Shootout

  • Beauvillier scores.
  • Caufield goes five-hole and scores. Lightning quick release. Hello confidence!
  • Barzal is the first to miss. No wonder. He played six minutes during the five minute OT.
  • Pitlick does his very best Peter Forsberg impression and tricks Sorokin for another Habs penalty goal.
  • Brock Nelson... And a save by the Burglar!
  • Andrew Hammond - shootout hero! Bienvenue à Montréal!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He lifted that one right into the top corner

2) Some quality hockey today

1) That one’s going to stick

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 50: Montreal Canadiens @ New York Islanders

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...