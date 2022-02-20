Canadiens @ Islanders Top Six Minutes: Welcome back to the NHL, Andrew Hammond!

Pre-Game
- “Caufield’s on fire. Your defence is terrified!”
- What’s on the menu for this afternoon? Hamburglar!
First Period
- Early power play opportunity here. Can the Habs strike first?
- Yes, they can. But not on the power play.
- Michael Pezzetta puts his voluminous body on the line to redirect a Petry shot past Ilya Sorokin.
Michael Pezzetta gets his fifth of the year, while falling down in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/PSrYMSQfjw— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 20, 2022
- Who will have the biggest rise on this summer’s Top 25 Under 25; Michael Pezzetta or Frederik Dichow?
- Last year, out of 42 eligible players, I had Pezzetta at number 41 and Dichow at number 40.
- That right there tells you guys all you need about my knowledge of hockey prospects and their potential...
- Well, at least I had Arvid Henrikson below them both.
- Hammond saves shot after shot. Helps kill off a penalty on Big Joshua Anderson.
- Habs will begin the second period playing two men down.
Second Period
- Petry got credited with the goal. Apparently it never touched Pezzetta.
- Brrrrring, brrrrring! What’s that?
- Is that the phone ringing with GMs on the other line, asking for Petry’s price ahead of the trade deadline?
- Palmieri ties it up on a rebound off Hammond, while the Islanders still had 30 seconds left on the second of the two penalties.
- All Hamburglar jokes aside, Andrew is doing very well for a goalie who hasn’t seen NHL action in several years.
- Being named Kale and living in LA... Wow, that must have been a match made in heaven.
- The referees aren’t fans of vegetables, so they send young Clague to the box for a tripping.
- Caufield so close to give the Habs another lead from the power play. Sorokin got his pad on a near-ranged tap-in.
- Instead, it’s his winger linemate, Big Powerhorse Joshua A, who scores the go-ahead goal.
- Great little wrister from #17, but Sorokin won’t be happy to have let that one past him.
Josh Anderson with an absolute roof job on Ilya Sorokin pic.twitter.com/8myd35nl2Y— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 20, 2022
Third Period
- Both netminders put on a strong effort here in the third, keeping it a close game.
- Gotta love to watch the change in confidence on both Suzuki and Caufield right now.
- Combine that with a heavy-hitting Romanov and an emerging Poehling, and there are at least glimpses of future hope on the horizon.
- The referees seem to have swallowed their whistles when Laurent Dauphin gets taken down by Palmieri right in front of the net with a clear scoring chance.
The hit is fine (Although he throws Dauphin into his own goalie) but this is a slash all the way. On a breakaway. pic.twitter.com/dibuTEs78C— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 20, 2022
- Love to watch the change in overall intensity compared to just a few weeks ago.
- Everyone seems more confident with and without the puck with the new guy in charge.
- Brock Nelson ties up the contest on an out of the blue breakaway with just under three minutes left.
OT
- GAAAAAAHH MADNESS!
- And we’re off to the shootout.
Shootout
- Beauvillier scores.
- Caufield goes five-hole and scores. Lightning quick release. Hello confidence!
My word Cole Caufield pic.twitter.com/wNEykJIj0J— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 20, 2022
- Barzal is the first to miss. No wonder. He played six minutes during the five minute OT.
- Pitlick does his very best Peter Forsberg impression and tricks Sorokin for another Habs penalty goal.
- Brock Nelson... And a save by the Burglar!
- Andrew Hammond - shootout hero! Bienvenue à Montréal!
