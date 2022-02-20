Canadiens @ Islanders Top Six Minutes: Welcome back to the NHL, Andrew Hammond!

Pre-Game

“Caufield’s on fire. Your defence is terrified!”

What’s on the menu for this afternoon? Hamburglar!

First Period

Early power play opportunity here. Can the Habs strike first?

Yes, they can. But not on the power play.

Michael Pezzetta puts his voluminous body on the line to redirect a Petry shot past Ilya Sorokin.

Who will have the biggest rise on this summer’s Top 25 Under 25; Michael Pezzetta or Frederik Dichow?

Last year, out of 42 eligible players, I had Pezzetta at number 41 and Dichow at number 40.

That right there tells you guys all you need about my knowledge of hockey prospects and their potential...

Well, at least I had Arvid Henrikson below them both.

Hammond saves shot after shot. Helps kill off a penalty on Big Joshua Anderson.

Habs will begin the second period playing two men down.

Second Period

Petry got credited with the goal. Apparently it never touched Pezzetta.

Brrrrring, brrrrring! What’s that?

Is that the phone ringing with GMs on the other line, asking for Petry’s price ahead of the trade deadline?

Palmieri ties it up on a rebound off Hammond, while the Islanders still had 30 seconds left on the second of the two penalties.

All Hamburglar jokes aside, Andrew is doing very well for a goalie who hasn’t seen NHL action in several years.

Being named Kale and living in LA... Wow, that must have been a match made in heaven.

The referees aren’t fans of vegetables, so they send young Clague to the box for a tripping.

Caufield so close to give the Habs another lead from the power play. Sorokin got his pad on a near-ranged tap-in.

Instead, it’s his winger linemate, Big Powerhorse Joshua A, who scores the go-ahead goal.

Great little wrister from #17, but Sorokin won’t be happy to have let that one past him.

Third Period

Both netminders put on a strong effort here in the third, keeping it a close game.

Gotta love to watch the change in confidence on both Suzuki and Caufield right now.

Combine that with a heavy-hitting Romanov and an emerging Poehling, and there are at least glimpses of future hope on the horizon.

The referees seem to have swallowed their whistles when Laurent Dauphin gets taken down by Palmieri right in front of the net with a clear scoring chance.

Love to watch the change in overall intensity compared to just a few weeks ago.

Everyone seems more confident with and without the puck with the new guy in charge.

Brock Nelson ties up the contest on an out of the blue breakaway with just under three minutes left.

OT

GAAAAAAHH MADNESS!

And we’re off to the shootout.

Shootout

Beauvillier scores.

Caufield goes five-hole and scores. Lightning quick release. Hello confidence!

Barzal is the first to miss. No wonder. He played six minutes during the five minute OT.

Pitlick does his very best Peter Forsberg impression and tricks Sorokin for another Habs penalty goal.

Brock Nelson... And a save by the Burglar!

Andrew Hammond - shootout hero! Bienvenue à Montréal!

