Canadiens @ Islanders: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST**

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Islanders region: MSG+

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

There was bad news for Corey Schueneman as he prepared for the trip to New York, testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to stay behind. He had just put together his best game at the NHL level, and now that momentum is halted. It’s likely that he was infected while in the Laval, where a breakout has impacted the roster of the minor-league team.

His absence means a return for Ben Chiarot, who had been out with a minor injury. The team probably didn’t want to have to rush one of its most valuable trade assets back into the lineup, but we had heard he nearly ready to return last game, so hopefully there are no lingering concerns.

The game will see the debut of one of the newest Canadiens, goaltender Andrew Hammond, who has been with the team for a few days now but had been backing up Samuel Montembeault. A road game was a good time to get him in the crease and let Montembeault rest ahead of tomorrow night’s meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’ll be aiming for his first win at the NHL level since the 2015-16 season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Jake Evans Paul Byron Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Ben Chiarot Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Andrew Hammond Samuel Montembeault

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Anders Lee Mathew Barzal Kyle Palmieri Kieffer Bellows Brock Nelson Anthony Beauvillier Zach Parise Jean-Gabriel Pageau Josh Bailey Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Cal Clutterbuck

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Adam Pelech Scott Mayfield Zdeno Chara Noah Dobson Sebastian Aho Ryan Pulock