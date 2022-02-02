Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- How will Hughes compare to other Habs GMs who have engaged in deadline sales in the past? [La Presse]
- What would the market for Petry look like? [Daily Faceoff | TSN]
- Artturi Lehkonen could fetch a first rounder on the trade market, says Frank Seravalli. [Daily Faceoff]
- Lukas Vejdemo hopes to polish his game in Laval after a stint with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- Postmortem tests have revealed that former Canadien Ralph Backstrom had a severe form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died in 2021. [TSN]
- Kids aged 5-to-17 who get vaccinated at the Palais des congrès’ clinic on February 5th will receive a special bleu-blanc-rouge branded gift courtesy of the Canadiens. [Montreal Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Reviewing the first half of the season. [Daily Faceoff]
- Eric Staal will captain Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. David Desharnais and Maxim Noreau don “A”s as assistants. [TSN]
- Five candidates for the Chicago Blackhawks general manager position. [The Hockey Writers]
- Analyzing the best four NHL lines from the first half of 2021-22. [Sportsnet]
- Is the window closing for the Winnipeg Jets? [The Hockey News]
- “A nightmare all around”: NHL team executives are frustrated over the Arizona Coyotes’ plan to play at an university arena. [The Athletic]
- Zach Hyman speaks up about seeing “swastikas and flags with the Nazi symbol” in Ottawa over the weekend. [The Athletic]
- Former NHL player Reid Boucher has been sentenced to four years of probation with one year of suspended jail time—if he successfully completes the probation—for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old in 2011. [Sportsnet]
- The World Juniors will likely be rescheduled for August of 2022. [The Hockey News]
- Willie O’Ree will received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’s “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.” [TSN]
Loading comments...