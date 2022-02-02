 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes’s first trade deadline

In today’s links, the new GM prepares for a seller’s deadline, determining the value of some top trade targets, and Eric Staal captains Canada at the Olympics.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens Introduce Kent Hughes Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • How will Hughes compare to other Habs GMs who have engaged in deadline sales in the past? [La Presse]
  • What would the market for Petry look like? [Daily Faceoff | TSN]
  • Artturi Lehkonen could fetch a first rounder on the trade market, says Frank Seravalli. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Lukas Vejdemo hopes to polish his game in Laval after a stint with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Postmortem tests have revealed that former Canadien Ralph Backstrom had a severe form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died in 2021. [TSN]
  • Kids aged 5-to-17 who get vaccinated at the Palais des congrès’ clinic on February 5th will receive a special bleu-blanc-rouge branded gift courtesy of the Canadiens. [Montreal Canadiens]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Reviewing the first half of the season. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Eric Staal will captain Team Canada at the Beijing Olympics. David Desharnais and Maxim Noreau don “A”s as assistants. [TSN]
  • Five candidates for the Chicago Blackhawks general manager position. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Analyzing the best four NHL lines from the first half of 2021-22. [Sportsnet]
  • Is the window closing for the Winnipeg Jets? [The Hockey News]
  • “A nightmare all around”: NHL team executives are frustrated over the Arizona Coyotes’ plan to play at an university arena. [The Athletic]
  • Zach Hyman speaks up about seeing “swastikas and flags with the Nazi symbol” in Ottawa over the weekend. [The Athletic]
  • Former NHL player Reid Boucher has been sentenced to four years of probation with one year of suspended jail time—if he successfully completes the probation—for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old in 2011. [Sportsnet]
  • The World Juniors will likely be rescheduled for August of 2022. [The Hockey News]
  • Willie O’Ree will received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’s “highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions.” [TSN]

