Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Could Nick Suzuki be the next captain of the Habs? [Montreal Gazette]
- Cole Caufield is feeling rejuvenated with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. [TSN (Video)]
- The Canadiens are reportedly looking at Nikolai Bobrov as their new Director of European Scouting. [A Winning Habit]
- Kent Hughes has a bit of an edge to him—in both languages. [RDS]
- Will Jeff Petry’s cap hit be the biggest impediment to moving him? [La Presse]
- 500 NHL games is a remarkable achievement for Paul Byron, given his journey to this point. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Marie-Philip Poulin has played in four gold medal games at the Olympics. She has seven goals. [CTV]
- Why Team Canada’s gold medal win cements the 2022 team as the best ever. [The Athletic]
- USA’s women’s hockey team had the talent to contend, but didn’t use the young talent it had to its advantage. [The Hockey News]
- With five goals in five games before Slovakia’s semi-final tilt against Finland, is Juraj Slafkovsky a potential candidate for first overall? [Sportsnet]
- The IIHF announced that the 2022 World Juniors have been rescheduled for August, while the women’s under-18s are slated for June. [TSN]
- The NHL and NHLPA are engaging in ongoing discussions about a potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [TSN]
- Can anyone stop the Colorado Avalanche? [The Athletic]
- How Minnesota went from mild to wild. [ESPN]
- The quiet life and the sad death of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ team’s Mark Pavelich. [The Athletic]
- The men’s Olympic hockey team is not happy with their quarterfinal exit. [La Presse]
Loading comments...