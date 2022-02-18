 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki, a future captain?

In today’s links, Suzuki as the captain-in-waiting, Cole Caufield has some jump in his step, and Marie-Philip Poulin cements her legacy.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Could Nick Suzuki be the next captain of the Habs? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cole Caufield is feeling rejuvenated with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. [TSN (Video)]
  • The Canadiens are reportedly looking at Nikolai Bobrov as their new Director of European Scouting. [A Winning Habit]
  • Kent Hughes has a bit of an edge to him—in both languages. [RDS]
  • Will Jeff Petry’s cap hit be the biggest impediment to moving him? [La Presse]
  • 500 NHL games is a remarkable achievement for Paul Byron, given his journey to this point. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has played in four gold medal games at the Olympics. She has seven goals. [CTV]
  • Why Team Canada’s gold medal win cements the 2022 team as the best ever. [The Athletic]
  • USA’s women’s hockey team had the talent to contend, but didn’t use the young talent it had to its advantage. [The Hockey News]
  • With five goals in five games before Slovakia’s semi-final tilt against Finland, is Juraj Slafkovsky a potential candidate for first overall? [Sportsnet]
  • The IIHF announced that the 2022 World Juniors have been rescheduled for August, while the women’s under-18s are slated for June. [TSN]
  • The NHL and NHLPA are engaging in ongoing discussions about a potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey. [TSN]
  • Can anyone stop the Colorado Avalanche? [The Athletic]
  • How Minnesota went from mild to wild. [ESPN]
  • The quiet life and the sad death of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ team’s Mark Pavelich. [The Athletic]
  • The men’s Olympic hockey team is not happy with their quarterfinal exit. [La Presse]

